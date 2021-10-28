Nation Other News 28 Oct 2021 Two dead after membe ...
Two dead after members of rival groups clash in Telangana

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2021, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 2:27 pm IST
The incident happened in Gundala village on Wednesday ahead of a festival rally
 The clash broke out after a group objected to the use of a sound system by members of another group. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: Two people died and three others were injured after members of two rival groups of a community clashed in a village of Adilabad district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Gundala village on Wednesday ahead of a festival rally, they said adding the situation is now normal.

 

"Two groups of a same community clashed by attacking each other by pelting stones and hitting with sticks. Two persons died on the spot and three others, who were injured during the clash were admitted to a hospital," a senior police official said.

The clash broke out after a group objected to the use of a sound system by members of another group ahead of a religious procession resulting in hurling of stones, the official said.

After getting information about the incident, police rushed to the village but they ran away into the fields and again the members of both the groups hit each other with sticks resulting in spot death of two people, he said.

 

Additional police forces were rushed to the village and pickets were set up and the situation was brought under control and some people have been taken into custody.

