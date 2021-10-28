Keeping childhood promise to Babasaheb, 86-yr-young Kale gets OU doctorate

In 1968, Kale joined as a teacher at a salary of Rs 60. He dedicated his life thereon to also effecting social reforms in his community. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Old, they say, is gold. Yet, what would we be doing when we are in our 80s? Perhaps checking on the doctor’s next appointment, or relishing a video call from out great-grandchildren. Here is someone who, at age 86, got dressed for university convocation to receive his doctorate.

At the Osmania University event on Wednesday, appearing among the young and boisterous congregation of scholars was the fragile old gentleman, Ramchandra Rao Kale. With rare poise, he slowly climbed the steps to the dais to receive his doctorate certificate, and was cheerfully urged on by eminent academicians and dignitaries present there.

A retired headmaster by profession, he would, from now on, be addressed as Doctor RR Kale.

The ‘star’ attraction at the 81st convocation of Osmania University, the elderly scholar received doctorate for his dissertation in Hindi (Oriental) on Om Prakash Valmiki Ke Sahitya Mein Charitrit Dalit Chetna’ (Dalit consciousness as portrayed in the literature of Om Prakash Valmiki).

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle later, Dr Kale said, “A dream got fulfilled today. Against my will, even time and circumstances failed. I persevered relentlessly, against all odds, making sure I fulfilled my dream. My great grandchildren will be waiting for me… to see this certificate.”

Walking down memory lane, he noted: “In 1951, I completed the higher secondary school certificate (HSC) from the Kachiguda high school in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had passed by our school thrice. We, the students, were made to wave our hands at him. When I completed HSC, I was the first one in a cluster of three talukas to have studied thus far.”

While Kale was doing his intermediate, in 1955, he was privileged to have an audience with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, at the renowned Peoples Education Society in Aurangabad. That was time when Babasaheb visited his alma mater.

“It was a silent promise I made to Babasaheb, that I wanted to do doctorate, just like he did,” Dr Kale reminisces nostalgically, overcome by the richness and profundity of this occasion.

“However, I quit college before completing intermediate because my father and my uncles were sentenced to imprisonment in a murder case. The burden of the family fell on me,” he said.

In 1968, Kale joined as a teacher at a salary of Rs 60. He dedicated his life thereon to also effecting social reforms in his community.

“In 1985, I was offered an MLA ticket from Jukkal constituency by TDP founder NTR, for which I had to resign as headmaster. However, the ticket was finally given to someone else,” he says.

When questioned about the changes in India, Dr Kale said, “India got its independence when I was a boy. We got freedom from the British, but I see it only as a transfer of power. For Dalits and the most-backward classes, we are still living the lives of slaves in this country.”

“I witnessed the Nizam’s state getting merged into a united India. I listened to radio news about the end of World War II. When Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, I and my friends fasted for 24 hours,” he says.

About his personal life, Dr Kale says, “Every day I exercise for an hour. This is the secret of my health. My wife Jayabai takes care of me. I have four daughters, two sons, 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.”

Hobbies? He wins us with a disarming smile. “Yes! I like listening to movie songs, I love dancing, but above all, I love to read and write.”