The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 28 Oct 2020 Rampant encroachment ...
Nation, In Other News

Rampant encroachment of lakes led to Hyderabad deluge: GSI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T S S SIDDHARTH
Published Oct 28, 2020, 12:25 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2020, 2:39 am IST
Experts say it has become easier to encroach land in lakes and then apply for regularisation
A multi-storeyed building constructed on the periphery of a lake in Hyderabad.
 A multi-storeyed building constructed on the periphery of a lake in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Rampant encroachment and construction and opportunities to legalise illegal structures have turned the city more flood-prone. This was evidenced in the deluge the city went through in the last two weeks. The absence of a natural drainage system has left the rainwater with no pathway to flow out.

A report compiled by the Geological Survey of India, after the floods that struck the city in August 2000 said: ‘The peripheries of many water tanks that existed in Hyderabad in the mid-I960s were converted into residential areas. As the necessity of land suitable for the residential purposes kept mounting during the population boom period in Hyderabad, the basic norms to be followed during the urban development have been violated.”

 

Experts from the Institute of Town Planners’ India (ITPI), Hyderabad chapter, say that it has now become easy for encroachers to usurp land within lakes and then apply for its regularisation.

“The construction boom is on par with the rise in the population in the area. As the opportunity for employment rises and offices are set up in the city the need for housing rises. This makes for a lucrative business for real-estate companies,” said a member of the ITPI.

It is not just illegal constructions that are being named as the cause of the floods, the report also lays blame on the improper disposal of construction and demolition debris.

 

“Most of the streams, canals and artificial drainage systems which are provided in the cities and metropolises in India are totally choked during flood times causing inundation of vast areas. The materials that choke the surface drainage are construction wastes (mortar, sand, and brick-pieces) and residential wastes. The municipal authorities should enforce strict laws prohibiting the builders from dumping construction wastes in public places,” it said.

Not to forget plastic. The report says that the callous dumping of plastic waste in natural drains leads to clogging. This, in turn, is choking the waste-water channels.

 

...
Tags: lake encroachment hyderabad, deluge in hyderabad, gsi report, regularisation easy after encroachment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image of fishermen at sea

Tamil Nadu minister, others condemn Sri Lankan navy attack on fishermen

File photo of water gushing into a building during flash floods in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad's women trying their best to recover from COVID-19 losses and floods

A man rides a two-wheeler carrying people beyond the vehicle's capacity which is a punishable offence.

Police to Andhra Pradesh's traffic violators: Pay pending penalties or face action

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana intelligence chief V Naveen Chand's tenure likely to be extended



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

Law on stubble burning soon: Centre tells supreme court

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it will soon be bringing a comprehensive legislation to deal with the recurring annual problem of stubble burning by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh that leads to an alarming increase in air pollution in Delhi and the larger National Capital Region.

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham