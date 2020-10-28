The Indian Premier League 2020

Hyderabad's women trying their best to recover from COVID-19 losses and floods

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Oct 28, 2020, 2:07 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2020, 3:03 am IST
Most people are small businesspersons, daily wage workers, employees of small establishments and home-based workers
File photo of water gushing into a building during flash floods in Hyderabad.
HYDERABAD: The triple whammy of Covid-19, income-loss during lockdown and possessions lost in the post-lockdown rains has rendered people of flood-affected areas utterly helpless. Yet, commendable are attempts of affected people, particularly women, to literally stitch back their lives in the wake of these triple disasters.

Volunteers, mostly belonging to social and non-government organisations who are surveying who need what, indicate that things most in demand are sewing machines, gas stoves, cycles, fans, almirahs, mixer grinders and utensils. This is because the affected people, returning to their once-flooded houses, have found that most of their utilities have got destroyed in water and muck that accumulated in their house.

 

Most of the women want sewing machines, so that they could start their contractual jobs of tailoring, which would help them eke some income at least buy food for their families. The Rs 10,000 aid extended by the state government is going into buying the basics that will help people run their lives. Amid the devastation, school children have lost their books. Thinking of attending online classes is beyond their imagination.

Those who have returned to their houses had basically left carrying what was most valuable to them. Non-government organisations, volunteers, and other people are noting down the necessities of families that have returned, so that they could coordinate among themselves and provide relief to those who need them the most.

 

Most people, who have been devastated, are small businesspersons, daily wage workers, employees of small establishments and home-based workers. Women are requesting female volunteers seeking items of daily living, like utensils and groceries. Over 150 women have requested for gas stoves, so that they can start their kitchens again.

Volunteers have approached private schools to help students with new books, so that the kids can get back to their studies.

Tags: hyderabad floods, social organisations survey, eke out living after floods
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


