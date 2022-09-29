UK Military Delegation Visits Artillery Centre

HYDERABAD: A military delegation from the United Kingdom led by Major General Jonathan Swift, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Regional Command, visited the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The visit was part of a three-day visit to boost cooperation with the Indian Army.

The delegation was received by Brig Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant, Artillery Centre and briefed upon various training activities. Maj Gen Swift paid his respects to the Fallen Soldier by laying a wreath at the war memorial.

The delegation visited training facilities in the centre and the simulator complex and went to the artillery museum, which showcases the legacy of the artillery gun. The tour culminated with a visit to the ‘Azdaha Paikar’ cannon, which dates back to the period of Emperor Aurangzeb and is on display on one of the bastions of Golconda Fort.