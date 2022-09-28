  
Nation Other News 28 Sep 2022 Telangana HC special ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana HC special bench to hear CS 14 land cases on daily basis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 28, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will constitute a special bench to hear the most contentious cases involving precious land parcels covered under Civil Suit 7, 13 and 14 of 1958 besides 9/1/1951. The Bench will take up hearing on a daily basis after the Dasara vacation.

These cases gained significance in view of various parties including the state government fighting for ownership of huge extents of land worth thousands of crores of rupees. The cases also turned curious with several judicial orders which were sometimes conflicting with each other being pronounced.

The HC in a recent notice informed of the Special Bench to all advocates, parties in person and litigant public. While CS 14 lands which are located in Hydernagar, Hasmatpet, Malkaram and Hafeezpet originally belonged to Kurshid Jha Paigah, CS 7 lands covering Miyapur and Raidurg belonged to Asman Jha Paigah. The CS 9 lands were of Salar Jung.

The government estimated that the value of CS 14 lands at the market value fixed by it would be `18,265 crore and in the open market they would fetch more than `36,000 crore. While majority land was already encroached and converted into residential colonies, large chunks of land covered under these cases are still vacant in Hydernagar, Miyapur, Malkaram and Raidurg, the value of which is astronomically high.

“The special bench and daily hearing will help resolve all the issues for once and for all,” a senior advocate said adding that the most contentious part would be whether a final decree is passed or not.
Significantly, the Supreme Court in several cases pertaining to Hafeezpet lands had repeatedly pointed out that a final decree has to be passed. While there is no dispute that a preliminary decree was passed in these cases, there were divergent views on the final decree. Most of the original defendants argue that no final decree was passed but third parties who claim ownership through purchase of shares from the original defendants succeeded in obtaining orders in some cases that a final decree was passed.

Goldstone group is a prominent litigant in CS 14 lands and has been accused of creating a maze of court cases for decades. Group director Parthasarathy was once arrested in the Miyapur land case.

The group claims ownership of lands through a compromise decree it entered into with Cyrus Investments. Interestingly the Cyrus group had fought against Goldstone which it said was fraudulently selling their land. After a few years, they joined hands and have been fighting cases against government and other claimants.

...
Tags: telangana high court, land ownership, land dispute case
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

TS doesn’t own Raidurg land: HC
Podu lands issue: Govt has lenient view towards applicants

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches GIS Web Portal for Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 campaign at his camp office on Tuesday, Department of Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Dr. Rajat Bhargava is also seen. — By Arrangement

‘Visit AP 2023’ campaign to attract tourists to state

Jagan formally handed silk vastrams over to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)

Jagan offers silk vastrams at Tirumala

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offers Tulabharam at Srivari temple in Tirumala during his visit to the temple as the annual Brahmotsavams commence on Tuesday. — By Arrangement

TD leaders arrested for staging protests ahead of CM's visit to Tirupati

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

Centre's 'bifurcation talks' with TS, AP end inconclusive



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana High Court to live-stream proceedings from October 10

Telangana High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad-based startup finally turns calculator "smart"

Four entrepreneurs who founded this startup designed the world's first smart calculator device Tohands Smart Calculator. (Photo BY Arrangement)

Telangana govt open to milling from other states

Representational PTI image.

Twitter says 50-60 % of tweets asked by govt to be blocked are "innocuous"

Twitter had challenged the orders on grounds of violation of freedom of speech and the authorities not issuing notice to the alleged violators before asking Twitter to take down content. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->