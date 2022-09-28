Singareni workers to get Rs 368 crore as special Dasara incentive

30% of SCCL’s share of profits for the year 2021-22, will be given to the employees. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Employees of Singareni Collieries Corporation Limited, the largest state public sector undertaking in Telangana, will receive Rs 368 crore as special incentive before Dasara festival.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who announced the decision, said 30% of SCCL’s share of profits for the year 2021-22, will be given to the employees, according to a news release from his office.

The release said as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, the principal secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, S Narsinga Rao, issued orders to SCCL chairman and managing director to pay the special incentive to all eligible Singareni workers immediately before Dasara.