Singareni workers to get Rs 368 crore as special Dasara incentive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 28, 2022, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 3:21 pm IST
30% of SCCL’s share of profits for the year 2021-22, will be given to the employees. (Representational Image/DC)
 30% of SCCL’s share of profits for the year 2021-22, will be given to the employees. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Employees of Singareni Collieries Corporation Limited, the largest state public sector undertaking in Telangana, will receive Rs 368 crore as special incentive before Dasara festival.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who announced the decision, said 30% of SCCL’s share of profits for the year 2021-22, will be given to the employees, according to a news release from his office.

The release said as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, the principal secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, S Narsinga Rao, issued orders to SCCL chairman and managing director to pay the special incentive to all eligible Singareni workers immediately before Dasara.

Tags: dasara, k chandrashekar rao, singareni collieries corporation limited
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


-->