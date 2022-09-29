Render services to pilgrims with devotion and dedication, Srivari Sevaks told

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has asked the Srivari Sevaks (volunteers) to render services to the pilgrims with love, affection and spirituality.

Addressing the Srivari Sevaks who have come to render services to the visiting pilgrims during the ongoing brahmotsavams at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Wednesday, the TTD chairman said that nearly 13 lakh Srivari Seva volunteers hailing from different parts of the country have rendered services to pilgrims with devotion and dedication in the last 22years.

He called on them to be a part in all the dharmic programmes taken up by the TTD, including Srinivasa Kalyanams, Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams and others, and take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma to the next level by performing as torch-bearers.

Srivari Sevaks hailing from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu besides from the two Telugu speaking states also shared their experiences and thanked the TTD for the elaborate arrangements provided to the sevaks as well as multitude of visiting pilgrims.

Later, the TTD chairman along with TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inaugurated the QR Code facility. The facility will help the Srivari Seva volunteers to reach their designated duty areas without any hassle by scanning the QR code, which gives the route map for the location.