  
Nation Other News 28 Sep 2022 Man dies as drunks b ...
Nation, In Other News

Man dies as drunks block path to hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Sep 29, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 9:11 am IST
A 52-year-old Chintalbasti resident died of a heart stroke that he suffered after a scuffle with four youngsters who were boozing outside his residence. (Representational image)
 A 52-year-old Chintalbasti resident died of a heart stroke that he suffered after a scuffle with four youngsters who were boozing outside his residence. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: A 52-year-old Chintalbasti resident died of a heart stroke that he suffered after a scuffle with four youngsters who were boozing outside his residence on Monday night. The police said that when the victim, K. Vidyasagar, who worked as a clerk at the Padmaraonagar post office, he is taken to a hospital, the drunks blocked his vehicle for about 10 minutes.

Vidyasagar was declared dead on Tuesday at a city hospital. The victim was a heart patient and was disturbed by the ruckus being created by the accused on the day of the incident, police said.

The police arrested the four accused persons, including a juvenile, on Wednesday. They are all students and cousins.

Police said that at about 11.45 pm on September 26, Vidyasagar asked the four persons to move elsewhere to drink. He threatened he would file a police complaint, following the accused thrashed him, the Saifabad police said.

After Vidyasagar returned home, he suffered a stroke. His son K. Shashidhar and nephew L. Lingam shifted him to their car and were transporting him to a hospital when they were allegedly waylaid by the drunk persons.

The gang did not allow the car to pass for about 10 minutes, questioning Vidyasagar for trying to stop them from drinking. On Vidyasagar’s family pleading with them for about 10 minutes, the gang allowed them to move. Upon arrival, the hospital declared that he had died. Shashidhar said. “My father was calm and never got into an argument. The youth were heavily intoxicated and I hold them responsible for my father’s death,” he said.

The accused were identified as Gaddam Akshith, Gaddam Rohit and Gaddam Nikhil. The fourth accused was not named as he is a minor.

The family members of the accused said that someone else might have created the nuisance and blamed the youngsters. “My nephew completed his graduation and works with a private firm. He never argues with elders. Someone else is pinning blame on him and others,” said Gaddam Naresh, uncle of Nikhil.

However, the police said that the CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts corroborated the allegations of the victim’s family.

“We have investigated the case, checked the CCTV footage and spoke to eyewitnesses. The youngsters were boozing in front of Vidyasagar’s house and they physically assaulted him,” Saifabad inspector K. Sattaiah said.

The four were booked under the Indian Penal Code for causing culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for wrongful restraint and produced in court.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, heart patient, drunk case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Auto driver murdered in drunken brawl
Drunk attempts to kill wife, five children

Latest From Nation

The NIA, according to the officials, has secured 45 convictions as part of earlier probes against PFI and has charge-sheeted 355 people in these cases.

Accused of violent acts, PFI under govt radar since long

Major General Jonathan Swift, GOCc Regional Command and HoD, UK military delegation and Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant, Artillery Centre at Artillery Centre (DC Photo)

UK Military Delegation Visits Artillery Centre

Like every year, the civic body has invited bids for the installation of 5-foot Bathukamma at important junctions. (DC File)

No takers for GHMC’s Bathukamma installation

CPM general secretary Mr Sitaram Yechury who was in Thiruvananthapuram, said the bans have not been useful in the past. (PTI file photo)

CPM, Congress question effectiveness of ban



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana High Court to live-stream proceedings from October 10

Telangana High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad-based startup finally turns calculator "smart"

Four entrepreneurs who founded this startup designed the world's first smart calculator device Tohands Smart Calculator. (Photo BY Arrangement)

Telangana govt open to milling from other states

Representational PTI image.

Twitter says 50-60 % of tweets asked by govt to be blocked are "innocuous"

Twitter had challenged the orders on grounds of violation of freedom of speech and the authorities not issuing notice to the alleged violators before asking Twitter to take down content. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->