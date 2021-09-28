Nation Other News 28 Sep 2021 Mangaluru's Kat ...
Nation, In Other News

Mangaluru's Kateel Temple holds training program for preparing chemical-free Kumkum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 28, 2021, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 1:57 pm IST
The training program held on Sunday was attended by about 70 people
Kumkum production training program at Kateel. (Photo: DC)
 Kumkum production training program at Kateel. (Photo: DC)

Mangaluru: To educate the people about the method of preparing chemical-free Kumkum, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple held a training program.

The training program held on Sunday was attended by about 70 people who were taught the traditional method of preparing pure Kumkum. This training program is likely to help the people as well as the temple in achieving 'Atma Nirbharta,' in Kumkum production.

 

"Chemicals are sold in the name of Kumkum in the market which are hazardous to the skin. The temple administration noted that many devotees bring such chemicals to the temple to offer it to the Goddess Durgaparameshwari.

To stop this the temple initially made arrangements to sell good quality Kumkum produced by famous companies which the devotees could purchase and offer to the Goddess. However, the temple administration wanted to go one step ahead and make people as well as the temple 'Atma Nirbhar,' in Kumkum production.

"We got people who agreed to give training. We invited the villagers and interested people to make use of the event. About 70 people attended the program yesterday," Kateel temple hereditary archaka Sri Harinarayanadasa Asranna told Deccan Chronicle.

 

"One of our staff was sent to the training program. We want to prepare pure Kumkum for the Goddess so that we are self-reliant. Interested people were given training so that they can prepare at home. Those who want to give it to temples can do so. The preparation process has been videographed. It will shortly be uploaded on the temple's YouTube channel. We want this art to be known to every person so that people prepare and use pure Kumkum," Asranna added.

Kateel is one of the famous temples in Karnataka and attracts hundreds of devotees from various parts of the state and others.

 

...
Tags: kateel durga parameshwari temple, kateel temple
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

The state government has categorically told the railway authorities that it would bear only the land acquisition costs, pushing the long-delayed projects into jeopardy. (PTI Image)

Railway projects in AP derail as state govt struggles to meet its share

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Karnataka govt seriously considering law against religious conversion

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

WHO's emergency use authorisation for Covaxin further delayed: Sources

Debris lie on the ground after a three-storey building that collapsed yesterday in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Another 3-storey residential building collapses in Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Newborns named after Cyclone Gulab in Odisha

The name of the cyclone, 'Gulab', was given by Pakistan. (Representational image)

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

Two on bike fall to death from flyover after car crash in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old car driver was also injured in the grisly accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter

SP workers 'purify' places visited by UP CM Adityanath in Sambhal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->