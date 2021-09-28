Mangaluru's Kateel Temple holds training program for preparing chemical-free Kumkum

Mangaluru: To educate the people about the method of preparing chemical-free Kumkum, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple held a training program.

The training program held on Sunday was attended by about 70 people who were taught the traditional method of preparing pure Kumkum. This training program is likely to help the people as well as the temple in achieving 'Atma Nirbharta,' in Kumkum production.

"Chemicals are sold in the name of Kumkum in the market which are hazardous to the skin. The temple administration noted that many devotees bring such chemicals to the temple to offer it to the Goddess Durgaparameshwari.

To stop this the temple initially made arrangements to sell good quality Kumkum produced by famous companies which the devotees could purchase and offer to the Goddess. However, the temple administration wanted to go one step ahead and make people as well as the temple 'Atma Nirbhar,' in Kumkum production.

"We got people who agreed to give training. We invited the villagers and interested people to make use of the event. About 70 people attended the program yesterday," Kateel temple hereditary archaka Sri Harinarayanadasa Asranna told Deccan Chronicle.

"One of our staff was sent to the training program. We want to prepare pure Kumkum for the Goddess so that we are self-reliant. Interested people were given training so that they can prepare at home. Those who want to give it to temples can do so. The preparation process has been videographed. It will shortly be uploaded on the temple's YouTube channel. We want this art to be known to every person so that people prepare and use pure Kumkum," Asranna added.

Kateel is one of the famous temples in Karnataka and attracts hundreds of devotees from various parts of the state and others.