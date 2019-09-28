Nation Other News 28 Sep 2019 Elaborate security a ...
Nation, In Other News

Elaborate security arrangements in place for PM Modi's return to New Delhi

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 7:52 pm IST
Nine companies of para-military forces have been deployed in the national capital and anti-terror measures have also been taken.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand welcome to the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural program at the Palam airport. (Photo: AP)
 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand welcome to the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural program at the Palam airport. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has put into place elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returns here on Saturday after a week-long visit to the United States of America.

"Nine companies of para-military forces have been deployed in the national capital. Anti-terror measures have also been taken. The security arrangements will be in order in coordination with all agencies. Snipers will be deployed on rooftops," MS Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi said.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand welcome to the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural program at the Palam airport.

According to reports, party representatives from other states will be present to welcome the Prime Minister.

Bringing an "extremely productive" week-long visit to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emplaned for New Delhi from New York, after delivering a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

...
Tags: narendra modi


Latest From Nation

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera. (Photo: ANI)

I accept taking donations from Mathew Samuel: Kakoli Ghosh on Narada Sting case

'The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: File | AP)

Matter is entirely internal: India on China’s reference to J&K at UNGA

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 8 PM. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi returns from US trip, thousands gather to welcome

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

SC sets up special benches to deal with cases of death penalty, tax matters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Andhra: River Krishna in spate again, dam gates opened

Photo: Representational image

Yogi Adityanath interacts with Kashmiri students, talks of dialogue and democracy

The students were earlier brought to the chief minister's residence, the venue of the interaction, under heavy security. (Photo: ANI)

MHA warns govt officers against use of duplicate IDs to gain access offices

The MHA has warned that being caught guilty of this offence will attract disciplinary action against the concerned officers and staff. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: 4,067 applicants queue up for mere 14 assembly posts

Out of the 4,067 applications, 677 were rejected for various procedural reasons. Nearly 300 of the aspirants are engineering graduates. A deputy secretary level officer in the Assembly secretariat is conducting the interviews and officials are surprised and shocked that so many over-qualified persons have applied for just 14 posts. (Representational Image)

After quitting, I feel more empowered: Kannan Gopinath

Kannan Gopinath
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham