Top Army officers brief Uttam on preparedness

Hyderabad: Former PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is a former Indian Air Force officer, was briefed by Army officials during the second day of the visit of the parliamentary standing committee on defence to the Southern Command Headquarters in Pune on Saturday.

As part of review of the strategic operational preparedness of the Defence forces, Uttam Kumar Reddy was briefed on various issues related to functioning of the Army by Lieutenant General Jai Singh Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command,. Lt. Gen. Nain succeeded Lt Gen. Chandi Prasad Mohanty upon his retirement.

“He is an old friend of mine with whom I did military training in the NDA (National Defence Academy),” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. “At the Armed Forces Medical College, we were briefed by Lt Gen. Dr Ramasethu,” the TPCC former president said.