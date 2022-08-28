  
Nation Other News 28 Aug 2022 Top Army officers br ...
Nation, In Other News

Top Army officers brief Uttam on preparedness

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 28, 2022, 7:50 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 9:48 am IST
Senior Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy with Lieutenant General Jai Singh Nain General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command. (DC)
 Senior Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy with Lieutenant General Jai Singh Nain General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command. (DC)

Hyderabad: Former PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is a former Indian Air Force officer, was briefed by Army officials during the second day of the visit of the parliamentary standing committee on defence to the Southern Command Headquarters in Pune on Saturday.

As part of review of the strategic operational preparedness of the Defence  forces, Uttam Kumar Reddy was briefed on various issues related to functioning of the Army by Lieutenant General Jai Singh Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command,. Lt. Gen. Nain succeeded Lt Gen. Chandi Prasad Mohanty upon his retirement.

“He is an old friend of mine with whom I did military training in the NDA (National Defence Academy),” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. “At the Armed Forces Medical College, we were briefed by Lt Gen. Dr Ramasethu,” the TPCC former president said.

...
Tags: uttam kumar reddy, uttam kumar visit to pune air force headquarters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi asks people to join campaign to fight malnutrition

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday trapped Dharani portal operator Kumara Swamy while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,500 — DC Image

Dharani portal operator held in bribery case

Crane vehicles move towards the Supertech twin towers, ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI)

Noida twin towers demolition: All residents evacuated from two adjacent societies

In his message, Harish mentioned that middlemen had collected Rs 7 lakh from him after assuring him of a permanent job at the RFCL. Four months after joining the company, new contractors took over and removed him from the job. Harish said when he approached the middlemen and demanded his money back, they did not respond properly. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Man ends life over fake job promise at RFCL



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

TS yet to install mandated safety measures on national highways: Centre

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

India to grow at 7.4% in FY23, continue at same level next year as well: FM

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Netaji's daughter says she'll approach India, Japan for DNA test of ashes at Renkoji

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->