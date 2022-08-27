Metla puja held at Alipiri

Over 3000 troupes of Bhajana Mandalis belonging to different southern states participated in the Metlotsavam. (DC Image)

NELLORE: On the last day of Traimasika Metlotsavam, Metla Puja was held at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in the wee hours on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dasa Sahitya project special officer Ananda Theerthacharyulu said that Metlotsavam in Brahma Muhurtam augur well.

He said Sri Purandharadasa, Sri Vyasaraja Theertha, Sri Annamacharya, Sri Krishna Devaraya and other devotees of Sri Venkateswara trekked the Alipiri route and attained salvation.

