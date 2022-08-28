  
Huge crowds at Srisailam as Shravana masam ends

Published Aug 28, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Temple executive officer Lavanna said necessary arrangements were made for the devotees on the occasion. (DC Image)
ANANTAPUR: Devotees in large numbers made it to the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika temple at Srisailam and other temples in the region on what was the last Saturday of Shravana masam.

Devotees also came from all over Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states.

Temple executive officer Lavanna said necessary arrangements were made for the devotees on the occasion. Sparsha darshanam was stopped on Saturday and devotees were allowed regular darshan.

Many of the devotees also visited Srisailam dam to see the heavy storage in the reservoir.

Meanwhile, there was a huge turnout of devotees at Hanuman temples in Anantapur and Kadapa districts, including Kasapuram, Muradi, Nemakal and Gandi Hanuman temples.

APRSTC operated special buses for the Hanuman circuit.

...
Tags: srisailam temple, shravana masam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


