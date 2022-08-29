  
Girl washed away in stream, four others rescued after car got stuck in stream

Published Aug 29, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Though the stream was overflowing, the authorities didn't set up any warning board or divert the traffic to avoid mishaps. (Representational image)
TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old girl was washed away and four of her family members were rescued when their car got stuck in a swollen stream in Peddathippasamudram mandal of Annamaiah district on Saturday night.

The incident took place near Sampathikota village under the PTM mandal.

According to police, the girl Mounika (22) was an engineering student from Thokalapalli in B Kothakota mandal. Her father Ramana (45), mother Umadevi (37) and uncle Srinivasulu (39) as also the car driver have been rescued by the villagers and the local police.

The family had been to Bangalore for treatment of Umadevi on Saturday morning and returning to their native village.

Police said the incident happened around 12:30-12:45am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The car was crossing the swollen stream.  "When we reached the spot, people were seen holding ropes to save the victims caught in the force of the water. The car was swamped but got stuck on a cement pillar,” police said.

"The rescue teams and locals pulled out four people, but Mounika, who couldn't get a grip of the ropes, was washed away", the police said.

Onlookers had alerted the villagers, whose timely intervention saved four lives. Villagers said that the western parts of the district were receiving heavy rainfall in the past two days. Though the stream was overflowing, the authorities didn't set up any warning board or divert the traffic to avoid mishaps.

