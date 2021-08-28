Nation Other News 28 Aug 2021 Justice M.S. Ramacha ...
Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao appointed as Telangana HC acting Chief Justice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 28, 2021, 6:10 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 6:48 am IST
President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice Ramachandra Rao after Chief Justice Hima Kohli relinquished charge
Justice Ramachandra Rao (Image credit: tslsa.telangana.gov.in)
 Justice Ramachandra Rao (Image credit: tslsa.telangana.gov.in)

Hyderabad: Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, the most senior judge in the Telangana High Court, was on Friday appointed Acting Chief Justice to perform the duties of the Chief Justice.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice Ramachandra Rao after Chief Justice Hima Kohli relinquished charge following her elevation to the Supreme Court.

 

Justice Ramachandra Rao will be the Acting CJ till the appointment of the Chief Justice to the Telangana High Court.

