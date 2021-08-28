Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao appointed as Telangana HC acting Chief Justice

Hyderabad: Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, the most senior judge in the Telangana High Court, was on Friday appointed Acting Chief Justice to perform the duties of the Chief Justice.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice Ramachandra Rao after Chief Justice Hima Kohli relinquished charge following her elevation to the Supreme Court.

Justice Ramachandra Rao will be the Acting CJ till the appointment of the Chief Justice to the Telangana High Court.