Nation Other News 28 Aug 2021 IAF signs emergency ...
Nation, In Other News

IAF signs emergency deal for 70,000 AK-103 assault rifles with Russia

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
The remaining part of the requirement would be met after India, Russia sign a deal to produce the more advanced AK-203 together within India
A small portion of the IAF requirement was met by the acquisition of around 4,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles that have been procured as part of a larger contract by the Indian Army. (ANI Photo)
 A small portion of the IAF requirement was met by the acquisition of around 4,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles that have been procured as part of a larger contract by the Indian Army. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: At a time when terrorist groups operating in India are likely to get weapons left behind by American troops in Afghanistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed a deal for acquiring 70,000 AK-103 assault rifles from Russia under emergency provisions to replace its existing inventory of INSAS rifles.

The India Air Force has a requirement of over 1.5 lakh new assault rifles and the new AK-103 rifles expected to come within the next few months into the service would strengthen its capability to tackle terrorist attacks in a much better way.

 

"The contract worth around Rs 300 crore was signed last week under emergency provisions to buy 70,000 AK-103 assault rifles from Russia. The weapons would be first provided to troops in field areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar along with sensitive air bases," government sources told ANI.

The remaining part of the requirement would be met after India and Russia sign a deal to produce the more advanced AK-203 together within India. The contract for the AK-203 assault rifles is being processed under the Army which requires around 6.5 lakh of these rifles to strengthen its troops' firepower.

 

A small portion of the IAF requirement was met by the acquisition of around 4,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles that have been procured as part of a larger contract by the Indian Army.

In the last couple of years especially after the Chinese aggression on the Eastern Ladakh front, Indian defence forces have hastened the speed of modernisation of basic weapon systems as troops open the front have already been provided with 1.5 lakh American Sig Sauers along with over 16,000 Negev Light Machine Guns.

The AK-103 assault rifles are already in the existing inventory of the Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy which uses them in operations in the Kashmir valley where they are deployed in the Wular lake.

 

The emergency procurements of the Indian armed forces have allowed them to fill the critical gaps in their preparedness in war-fighting. The forces have been given the freedom to choose the weapons they want to buy and these can be acquired under the route which allowed them to get deliveries within one year.

The AK-103 is an upgraded version of the legendary and deadly AK-47. The rifles would also be provided to the Garud special forces who are deployed across the country at airbases.

The requirement for upgraded personal weapons has been felt by the IAF for a long time but the process gained speed post-Pathankot attack in 2016. The IAF now also lays a lot of stress on the personal combat capabilities of its troops along with using their technical abilities.

 

...
Tags: indian air force, india-russia, jammu and kashmir, ak-103 assault rifles
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

One more accused in the rape case is absconding and search is on the nab him. (Representational Image: PTI)

A minor among five held in Mysuru gang rape case

All states have been alerted to conduct security drills and keep anti-terror units on high alert. (Representational Image: ANI)

Pakistan based JeM met Taliban leadership, Indian security agencies issue alerts

Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Ensure no large gathering during coming festival season: MHA to states

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI file photo)

Social evils should be rooted out through organised movement: Pinarayi Vijayan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mission Evacuation!

Perrala Haji Vali (Left) and Nakka Manmadha Rao (Right)

Partial Muharram ban in Srinagar; lakhs attend tazia procession elsewhere in J&K

Shiite Muslim worshippers gather around the shrine of Imam Abbas during a Muharram procession in Karbala, Iraq, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of mourning for Shiites in remembrance of the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. — AP/PTI

Goa CM under fire for asking why rape victims were on beach late at night

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->