No quarantine for business travellers to Tamil Nadu

To give a boost to the industry and economy sentiment, e-passes would be issued to all business travelers visiting Tamil Nadu for a short stay of 72 hours and they would be exempted from quarantine, the government announced on Thursday.

The Covid-19 e-passes would be for the short term visit of business travellers from all segments namely industry, hospitality, legal, IT, ITES, entertainment etc, the order from the revenue and disaster management department said.

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Harmander Singh, wanted the officials in the Corporation to crack the whip on those violating Coronavirus prevention norms.

Taking part in a review meeting at Ripon Building, he said the abetment of Covid-19 had led to people taking things lightly and going out without face masks and maintaining social distancing.

He wanted the officials to keep a close watch in their areas in and pull up those not following the norms at commercial establishments, banks, shops, markets and all places where people congregate in large numbers. Action should be taken against every violation, including sealing of establishments, he said.

He also urged them to monitor employees from other states coming for work and isolate them.

Between April 1 and August 26, fines to the tune of Rs 1,88,44,067 have been collected for violations of Coronavirus prevention norms in the Chennai Corporation limits.