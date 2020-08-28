156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
No quarantine for business travellers to Tamil Nadu

Published Aug 28, 2020
Updated Aug 28, 2020
The Covid-19 e-passes would be for the short term visit of business travellers from all segments
 Representational image

To give a boost to the industry and economy sentiment, e-passes would be issued to all business travelers visiting Tamil Nadu for a short stay of 72 hours and they would be exempted from quarantine, the government announced on Thursday.

The Covid-19 e-passes would be for the short term visit of business travellers from all segments namely industry, hospitality, legal, IT, ITES, entertainment etc, the order from the revenue and disaster management department said.

 

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Harmander Singh, wanted the officials in the Corporation to crack the whip on those violating Coronavirus prevention norms.

Taking part in a review meeting at Ripon Building, he said the abetment of Covid-19 had led to people taking things lightly and going out without face masks and maintaining social distancing.

He wanted the officials to keep a close watch in their areas in and pull up those not following the norms at commercial establishments, banks, shops, markets and all places where people congregate in large numbers. Action should be taken against every violation, including sealing of establishments, he said.

 

He also urged them to monitor employees from other states coming for work and isolate them.

Between April 1 and August 26, fines to the tune of Rs 1,88,44,067 have been collected for violations of Coronavirus prevention norms in the Chennai Corporation limits.

