No privileged darshans at Tirumala during Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: In a bid to provide priority to the multitude of common pilgrims who visit Tirumala hills during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams, which are scheduled to be held from September 27 and October 5, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all kinds of privileged darshans at the Srivari temple.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala on Thursday, TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy said, as TTD is organising the mega religious festival after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic, heavy influx of pilgrims from across the country is being anticipated. "Keeping this in view, we have decided to cancel all other categories of darshans including Rs 300, VIP Break, Srivani Trust, donors, physically challenged and senior citizens, NRIs, infants etc. during these nine days. Only Sarva Darshanam will be in place", he asserted.

Briefing about the important days during the annual Brahmotsavams, the EO said, on September 27 Dhwajarohanam will be observed and it will be followed by Garuda Seva October 1, Swarna Ratham on 2nd, Rathotsavam on 4th and Chakra Snanam on 5th. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk vastrams on behalf of the state government on the first day of Brahmotsavams on September 27.

"This year the most important vahanam, Garuda Seva, is taking place on October 1, Saturday which also happens to be the third Saturday during Purattasi month, which is considered auspicious especially for Tamil pilgrims. So, we are anticipating a considerably huge number of devotees on that day and we have also requested the district administration to gear up for the same", he observed.

All the departments of TTD have been directed to put extra efforts and ensure smooth conduct of the mega fete by maintaining buffer stock of laddus, providing Annaprasadam, continuous supply of power, completing all pending works before the scheduled time.

Earlier, the EO along with Tirupati District Collector Venkataramana Reddy, Tirupati SP Parameshwar Reddy and other TTD and district officials held a meeting on the arrangements to be made for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.