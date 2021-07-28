New-age airports and fancy flights

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based GMR Group and Paris-based airport developer and operator Groupe ADP have tied up to leverage on each other’s expertise and resources, so as to further improve their services and product offerings to passengers and airlines.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the GMR Group said the partnership will focus on improving passenger experience, notably through implementing smart airports’ innovations and experience. They will also collaborate on airport operations by enhancing throughput and capacity on existing and future platforms.

Groupe ADP, formerly known as Aéroports de Paris or ADP (Paris Airports), is an international airport operator based in Paris, France. It operates 26 airports across the world.

GBS Raju, chairman of airports of the GMR Group, said, “Together, we seek to bring unique experiences and concepts to the aviation industry that will build upon the combined expertise, innovation and vision of both partners.”

The company said the partnership will also focus on areas such as sustainability, information technology/Innovation, airport services and offerings, design, engineering and project management.

According to the GMR Group, the two will synergize their IT and innovation capabilities in areas such as cyber-security, block chain architecture, joint IT solutions etc with access to the development of eco-system across Europe and India.

The companies would also identify synergies across the rich and complementary capabilities across design, engineering and maintenance, project management and construction expertise across the portfolio of the alliance as well as to provide services to third parties.

Augustin de Romanet, the chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA of the ADP Group, said: "This industrial partnership will allow us to systematically explore and seize the opportunities to design the future of our industry with the ambition to set up the highest standards in terms of performance, operations, hospitality and sustainability. This signature is also a recognition of the engagement and dedication of both companies’ staffs to implement a shared vision."