As Covid heat recedes, Tamil Nadu to focus on tackling non- communicable diseases

Chennai: Once the heat of the pandemic recedes, the burden of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is likely to be in the limelight again.

With the morbidity and mortality due to NCDs increasing annually, Siddha doctors here opine that NCDs can be preventable through Siddha systems effective interventions.

The daily and seasonal regimen mentioned in the Siddha texts combined with Yoga sessions is the ideal prescription to manage NCDs and to prevent them, they said.

Nearly, 40.2 percent of the surveyed adults aged between 18 and 69 years reported having over three risk factors for developing NCDs, as per the National Non-communicable Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS).

"We are closely monitoring the situation. We already have the list of NCD patients and are ensuring the distribution of drugs," Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of public health (DPH) said.

Asked if the government would launch any programmes to tackle the lifestyle disorders and improve the health of the people, he replied, "few activities are being planned."

Stress, anxiety and elevated blood sugar levels and hypertension are becoming prominent among several patients now.

"Once the OPD consultation resumes in a big way (after the pandemic recedes) many among those patients would start reporting," said Dr A K Ravikumar, honorary secretary of Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu state branch.

"One positive sign now is that wearing face masks helped to reduce allergies considerably among the people prone to allergies," he noted.

Some of the most common NCDs are cardiovascular diseases, cancer, Diabetes mellitus, Hypertension, chronic respiratory disorders, obesity, auto-immune disorders like Rheumatoid, Psoriasis and musculo-skeletal disorders like Arthritis.

Most of these conditions cause premature morbidity, dysfunction, and reduced quality of life, it is said.

According to Dr Sathya Rajeswaran, Director incharge of Siddha Central Research Institute (SCRI) here, Tamil savant Thiruvalluvar had mentioned that disease is caused due to increase or decrease in food consumption resulting in alteration of the equilibrium of vata, pitta and kapha the bodily humors determining the personality and health of a person.

"Thiruvalluvar also mentioned diet pattern, calorific calculation in diet and the relationship between diet and longevity," he said.

Siddha regimen is essential for the prevention and Management of NCDs, Dr G S Lekha said.

In an article published in Ayushdhara, Dr G S Lekha and Dr Sathya Rajeswaran argue that the measures for the management of NCDs includes regular physical activity, balanced diet, regular sleep, stress-free life, following hygienic measures described in Siddha literatures.

Most often, the lunch plate shall include tubers, green vegetables, pulses, curd, buttermilk, etc., they said.