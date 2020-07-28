126th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Now coronavirus starts getting active in Karimnagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 28, 2020, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2020, 5:22 pm IST
Growth of coronavirus accelerating in towns other than Hyderabad now
 Karimnagar is not longer a safe haven away from the coronavirus. (ANI)

Hyderabad: The number of COVID cases is inching close to the 60,000 mark in Telangana. With 1,610 new cases added during the 24 hours prior to Monday night, the number now stands at 57,142. Nine more persons lost their lives, taking the number of deaths to 480.

Telangana's daily Covid-19 bulletin is now being issued in the morning with 8 p.m. of the previous day as the cut-off point.

 

As per the latest bulletin, the state has 13,753 active coronanvirus cases, of whom 8,479 are asymptomatic ones put in home isolation. While 15,839 samples were tested on Monday, the results of 809 tests were awaited, it said. All the data released in the bulletin pertains to the 24-hour period from 8 p.m. on July 26 to 8 p.m. on July 27.

The new trend in the state is that rural  Telangana is reporting more cases (692) than Hyderabad (531), the capital. Of the 692 cases, 437 were reported from three urbanized districts: Ranga Reddy (172), Warangal Urban (152), and Medchal-Malkajgiri (113). Sangareddy district recorded 74 cases.

 

Of the rest of the 255 cases, Karimangar district, which was repeatedly showcased by the government as the district that taught the rest of the country what Covid-19 containment efforts should be like, contributed 48 cases in 24 hours. From July 21 to July 27, Karimnagar's contribution to Covid-19 in Telangana was 428 new cases.

Nizamabad district recorded 58 cases, followed by Peddapalli with 48, Suryapet with 35, Jogulamba-Gadwal with 34, Mulugu with 32, Khammam and Nalgonda with 26 each, while Warangal Rural had 25 fresh cases.

Tags: karimnagar coronavirus, hyderabad coronavirus, telangana coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


