Fadnavis asks Pawar to introspect, says BJP never misuses power

ANI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Fadnavis also rejected Pawar's accusation of BJP misusing probe agencies for threatening politicians.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed NCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent accusations of BJP luring rival party legislators, and asked the senior leader to instead introspect within his party.

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday alleged that the Central government is pressuring leaders of opposition parties to join the BJP.

 

"A lot of NCP and Congress legislators are willing to join BJP but we will only induct selected few in the party. The people, against whom ED or any other inquiry is ongoing, will not be taken in the party. We do not want to invite anyone or run behind anyone, people are themselves coming to BJP," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Fadnavis also rejected Pawar's accusation of BJP misusing probe agencies for threatening politicians and said, "BJP has never indulged in politics of pressure.

In the last five years, a lot of troubled sugar factories have been helped by the government and state bank. The list is long but in return of the same no one was asked to join the party. Pawar Sahab must introspect within his party."

Fadnavis's reaction comes after Pawar on Sunday alleged that the Central government is pressuring leaders of opposition parties to join the BJP.

Pawar went on to accuse that the BJP is misusing premier probe agencies to threaten politicians of various parties.

Tags: sharad pawar, bjp, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur


