  
Nation Other News 28 Jun 2022 Experts inspect dama ...
Nation, In Other News

Experts inspect damaged Polavaram diaphragm wall

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 28, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2022, 8:40 am IST
The status of the diaphragm wall which is submerged in Godavari River was examined
Consultations will be held with experts from Central Water Commission and other agencies whether to restore the damaged wall or construct a new diaphragm wall parallel to existing one. — DC file image
 Consultations will be held with experts from Central Water Commission and other agencies whether to restore the damaged wall or construct a new diaphragm wall parallel to existing one. — DC file image

VIJAYAWADA: A joint team of experts from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) inspected the extent of damage caused to diaphragm wall of Polavaram dam at the project site in Eluru district on Tuesday.

NHPC executive director S.L. Kapil, senior official Vipul Nagar (Geophysics), A.K. Bharati (Civil), PPA deputy director Praveen and IIT expert Sandeep, along with AP water resources officials, examined status of the diaphragm wall, which is submerged in Godavari River. They thus assessed the extent of damage based on technical details. Inspection of the damage will continue on Wednesday.

Consultations will be held with experts from Central Water Commission and other agencies whether to restore the damaged wall or construct a new diaphragm wall parallel to existing one.

The diaphragm wall is an essential component of the project, without which construction of the earth-cum-rock-filled Polavaram project’s main dam cannot start.

...
Tags: national hydroelectric power corporation (nhpc), polavaram project authority (ppa), damages to diaphragm wall polavaram dam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 29 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao visited Raj Bhavan and met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday after a gap of nearly nine months. (Photo: Twitter)

After 9 months, KCR finally breaks the ice with Governor

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

On the advice of their teacher, Ruchitha and Suchitha asked minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is also Sircilla MLA, for help. They wrote Rama Rao a letter describing their family's precarious situation and pleading with Rama Rao to save their father (in picture). — DC Image

Save our ailing father's life, KTR urged

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan interacts with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. AP/PTI Photo

PM to G7: We’ll do what is best for us



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->