Experts inspect damaged Polavaram diaphragm wall

VIJAYAWADA: A joint team of experts from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) inspected the extent of damage caused to diaphragm wall of Polavaram dam at the project site in Eluru district on Tuesday.

NHPC executive director S.L. Kapil, senior official Vipul Nagar (Geophysics), A.K. Bharati (Civil), PPA deputy director Praveen and IIT expert Sandeep, along with AP water resources officials, examined status of the diaphragm wall, which is submerged in Godavari River. They thus assessed the extent of damage based on technical details. Inspection of the damage will continue on Wednesday.

Consultations will be held with experts from Central Water Commission and other agencies whether to restore the damaged wall or construct a new diaphragm wall parallel to existing one.

The diaphragm wall is an essential component of the project, without which construction of the earth-cum-rock-filled Polavaram project’s main dam cannot start.