195-year-old temple gears up for another grand Bonalu

Hyderabad: The Mutyalamma temple at Gunfoundry is one of the most famous temples in the city for Bonalu celebrations, with its grand pujas and illustrious history that goes back 195 years. The temple is visited by newly-wed couples as the deity is believed to strengthen marital bonds.

For three days during Bonalu celebrations, the temple does not hold Pothuraju, Ghatam or Rangam rituals, as Pothurajus and Ghatam from other temples in the locality visit the temple without fail during the festival.

The ‘Palaram Bandi’ procession is also taken out from an open space in front of the temple, wherein a small chariot, having a statue of the deity, is pulled by hefty rams to the beats of ‘teen-maar’ and dancing.

The reporter, during his visit, met a newly-wed couple, Sukka Kiran Kumar and Preethi, who were at the temple to seek the blessings of the deity after their marriage. “This has been a tradition, it was same for everyone (in our family). As soon as the wedding is done, the first visit is made to this temple,” Kumar said.

A temple official said that there is no historical document on the builder or founder of the temple or their origin.

Sixty-eight-year-old Malkan Nanda Kumar, a retired TSRTC employee and a member of the temple committee, said, “I heard from my father that an old lady named Raggamma was a caretaker of this temple when it was small, on a mud and brick premises. It was then taken care of by her son. Now with the help of the donors, the temple is being revamped with a bigger structure to facilitate devotees.”

Pallay Jagdev Rao, the temple incharge, said, “This temple is always thronged by different regional devotees. In next five years, we will be celebrating 200 years of this temple being founded. Bonalu pujas are grandly celebrated. Everyone in the locality make it a point to visit the temple and take divine blessings.”