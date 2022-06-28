  
Nation Other News 28 Jun 2022 195-year-old temple ...
Nation, In Other News

195-year-old temple gears up for another grand Bonalu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 28, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 7:35 am IST
The Mutyalamma temple at Gunfoundry is one of the most famous temples in the city for Bonalu celebrations, with its grand pujas
Following the rituals, newly-wed couple Sukka Kiran Kumar and Preethi seek the blessings of the deity after their marriage at Mutyalamma temple at Gunfoundry on Monday. (P. Surendra/DC)
 Following the rituals, newly-wed couple Sukka Kiran Kumar and Preethi seek the blessings of the deity after their marriage at Mutyalamma temple at Gunfoundry on Monday. (P. Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: The Mutyalamma temple at Gunfoundry is one of the most famous temples in the city for Bonalu celebrations, with its grand pujas and illustrious history that goes back 195 years. The temple is visited by newly-wed couples as the deity is believed to strengthen marital bonds.

For three days during Bonalu celebrations, the temple does not hold Pothuraju, Ghatam or Rangam rituals, as Pothurajus and Ghatam from other temples in the locality visit the temple without fail during the festival.

The ‘Palaram Bandi’ procession is also taken out from an open space in front of the temple, wherein a small chariot, having a statue of the deity, is pulled by hefty rams to the beats of ‘teen-maar’ and dancing.

The reporter, during his visit, met a newly-wed couple, Sukka Kiran Kumar and Preethi, who were at the temple to seek the blessings of the deity after their marriage. “This has been a tradition, it was same for everyone (in our family). As soon as the wedding is done, the first visit is made to this temple,” Kumar said.

A temple official said that there is no historical document on the builder or founder of the temple or their origin.

Sixty-eight-year-old Malkan Nanda Kumar, a retired TSRTC employee and a member of the temple committee, said, “I heard from my father that an old lady named Raggamma was a caretaker of this temple when it was small, on a mud and brick premises. It was then taken care of by her son. Now with the help of the donors, the temple is being revamped with a bigger structure to facilitate devotees.”

Pallay Jagdev Rao, the temple incharge, said, “This temple is always thronged by different regional devotees. In next five years, we will be celebrating 200 years of this temple being founded. Bonalu pujas are grandly celebrated. Everyone in the locality make it a point to visit the temple and take divine blessings.”

...
Tags: muthyalamma temple gunfoundry, no potharaju rangam or ghatam, palaram bandi procession
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Jagan announced an additional Rs 10 crore for repair of the demolished Kodi Rammurthy stadium. — Twitter

CM offers Rs 1,400 crore sops for Srikakulam

Proddatur-based TD leader Praveen Reddy and Kothapalli sarpanch Sivachandra Reddy were arrested when they staged a protest at the spot. — Representational image/DC

Tense situation at Proddatur over demolition of dargah structure

TPCC president Revanth Reddy taking part in a silent protest against the Agnipath scheme at Malkajgiri on Monday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Congress to help arrested army aspirants in Telangana

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Big SC relief to Sena rebels, get time till July 11 to reply



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hindi-only essay competition of Railways causes disquiet among other language users

The railway ministry had issued a press note announcing an essay competition on the theme ‘Rail Yatra Vritant Puraskar Yojna’, asking train travellers to share experiences from their journey. Entries were to be only in Hindi. — Representational image/DC

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->