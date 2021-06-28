Nation Other News 28 Jun 2021 Jammu: Army sentry o ...
Jammu: Army sentry opens fire after seeing suspected drone over brigade headquarters

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far
The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am. (Photo: AFP/File)
 The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am. (Photo: AFP/File)

Jammu: An Army sentry opened fire on noticing a suspected drone hovering over brigade headquarters in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours of Monday, official sources said.

The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am and he swiftly opened fire to bring it down, the sources said.

 

They said the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far, the sources said.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

...
Tags: drone attack, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


