96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

530,990

1,403

Recovered

311,001

855

Deaths

16,124

21

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Karnataka119237289191 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab50563320128 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura133910581 Goa11284202 Manipur10924920 Himachal Pradesh8945018 Puducherry5021879 Nagaland4121640 Chandigarh4043066 Arunachal Pradesh177541 Mizoram151550 Sikkim87490 Meghalaya48421
Nation Other News 28 Jun 2020 AP virus tally breac ...
Nation, In Other News

AP virus tally breaches 13,000 mark, records highest single day spike of covid cases

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2020, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 4:43 pm IST
A new high of 12 deaths in a day pushed the overall coronavirus toll in the state to 169
People flout social distancing norms as they wait to undergo COVID testing at a swab collection centre in Vijaywada. PTI photo
Amaravati: The COVID-19 tally crossed the 13,000 mark to reach 13,098 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the state saw a record single day spike of 813 cases.

A new high of 12 deaths in a day pushed the overall coronavirus toll in the state to 169, according to the latest bulletin.

 

Kurnool recorded six deaths, while Krishna district reported five and West Godavari one COVID-19 death each in the last 24 hours.

Kurnool and Krishna, two of the worst-hit districts, now have the highest number of 58 deaths each in the state.

In the last 24 hours, Kadapa district registered the maximum 111 cases followed by Kurnool with 103.

Of the 813 fresh cases, 755 were locals, 50 from other states and eight from foreign countries, the bulletin said.

The total 13,098 cases in the state so far included 10,848 locals, 1,865 from other states and 385 foreign returnees.

With 5,908 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the state still has 7,021 active cases.

According to government data, as many as 8,41,860 samples have been tested till date with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

The recovery rate fell further to 45.11 per cent, which is slightly better than only neighbouring Telangana (36. 68 per cent) and way below the national average of 58.56 per cent.

...
Tags: coronavirus in ap, andhra pradesh administration
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


