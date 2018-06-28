search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: Coimbatore man exercises only to steal a light bulb, caught on CCTV

Published Jun 28, 2018
In the video, the man pretends to work out and swiftly manages to steal a bulb from Coimbatore's Cheran ma Nagar.
 In the video, shared by Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai TV on YouTube, the man can be seen stealing the bulb in a hilarious manner. (Photo: Video screengrab)

Coimbatore: A man from Tamil Nadu left social media in splits when a video of him stealing CFL bulbs in Coimbatore's Cheran ma Nagar went viral, according to a report in India Today

In the video, shared by Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai TV on YouTube, the man can be seen casually standing near a sidewalk in front of a set of shops. He pretends to exercise in the video and tries to make sure that no one knows about his intention.

 

The man moves a little closer to the hanging light bulb and tries to steal it. However, on seeing some vehicles passing by, he quickly goes back to his exercise routine. 

After a while, he manages to swiftly remove the bulb and pocket it. Completely unaware, the man's hilarious antic was caught on CCTV. 

According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the incident took place around 5 in the morning on June 23, reported NDTV.

Watch the hilarious CCTV footage below: 

