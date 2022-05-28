Nation Other News 28 May 2022 Kandukur area hospit ...
Nation, In Other News

Kandukur area hospital bags ‘LaQshya’ award

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 28, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated May 28, 2022, 6:59 am IST
The programme also aims at improving maternity operation theatre and hospital quality standards
The hospital was selected for the prestigious award, under which it will get an assistance of Rs 2 lakh per annum for three years for improving amenities. — DC Image
 The hospital was selected for the prestigious award, under which it will get an assistance of Rs 2 lakh per annum for three years for improving amenities. — DC Image

TIRUPATI: The labour ward of Kandukur area hospital bagged a prestigious award from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under ‘LaQshya’ programme, which is aimed at improving the quality of care in labour rooms.

The programme also aims at improving maternity operation theatre and hospital quality standards as per the norms of the scheme. It was intended to reduce the preventable maternal and newborn mortality, morbidity and stillbirths associated with care around delivery in the labour room and maternity OT.

 

A team of officials from the union ministry visited the hospital on March 30 and inspected the labour ward. They selected it for the prestigious award, under which the hospital gets an assistance of Rs 2 lakh per annum for three years for improving amenities. Kandukur area hospital superintendent Indrani called the achievement a collective success and lauded the dedication of the hospital staff to their work.

...
Tags: labour ward kanduku area hospital, laqshya award
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 28 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TDP leader and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu addresses the gatherung on the opening day of Mahanadu in Ongole. (C.Narayana Rao/DC)

Naidu says he served food to get ISB to Hyderabad

Rubaiya Sayeed (Facebook)

Rubaiya Sayeed summoned as witness in 1989 abduction case

Indian Army personnel gather at the site after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans fell in the Shyok river, at the Turtuk area in Ladakh. At least 7 jawans were killed while 19 others sustained injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI)

Seven Army jawans killed, 19 injured in road mishap

Konaseema district superintendent of police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy indicated that internet services may not be restored for another two days. (Representational Image/ DC)

Internet ban after Konaseema arson to continue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->