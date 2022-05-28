Kandukur area hospital bags ‘LaQshya’ award

The hospital was selected for the prestigious award, under which it will get an assistance of Rs 2 lakh per annum for three years for improving amenities. — DC Image

TIRUPATI: The labour ward of Kandukur area hospital bagged a prestigious award from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under ‘LaQshya’ programme, which is aimed at improving the quality of care in labour rooms.

The programme also aims at improving maternity operation theatre and hospital quality standards as per the norms of the scheme. It was intended to reduce the preventable maternal and newborn mortality, morbidity and stillbirths associated with care around delivery in the labour room and maternity OT.

A team of officials from the union ministry visited the hospital on March 30 and inspected the labour ward. They selected it for the prestigious award, under which the hospital gets an assistance of Rs 2 lakh per annum for three years for improving amenities. Kandukur area hospital superintendent Indrani called the achievement a collective success and lauded the dedication of the hospital staff to their work.