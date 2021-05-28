Nation Other News 28 May 2021 State to take final ...
State to take final decision on Krishnapatnam concoction for Covid care by Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
Reports about shifting Anandaiah creates tension in village
People scuffle with security personnel as they crowd outside a health centre to receive ayurvedic medicine locally stated for Covid-19 coronavirus treatment at Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district of India's Andhra Pradesh state. (AFP)
 People scuffle with security personnel as they crowd outside a health centre to receive ayurvedic medicine locally stated for Covid-19 coronavirus treatment at Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district of India's Andhra Pradesh state. (AFP)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would take a final decision on Monday on the use of a concoction developed locally by Krishnapatnam ayurveda expert B. Anandaiah for Covid-19 care.

Ayush commissioner Ramulu Naik told the media on Friday that a final lab test report on the preparation was expected from the Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences on Saturday.

 

The High Court also would be taking up the hearing on the issue on Monday.

He said Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy had discussed the issue with officials during a Covid-19 review meeting and added that the state government was looking at the matter from a positive angle. The state government will also have to take every precaution to avoid any ill effect after taking such a concoction.

There was direction from the CM to ensure that the eye drops would not affect the people. “We are taking all care to come up with a decision on grant of permission for distribution of preparation.”

 

The Ayush commissioner said no clinical trials were started on the concoction and the inventor will have to apply for it. “We are getting a positive response from Covid-19 patients when we ask them on phone about the medicinal preparation,” he added.

Meanwhile, B. Anandaiah arrived at his home in Krishnapatnam under police protection from Muthukuru in Nellore district. The distribution of concoction was temporarily stopped from May 21 on the ground that this would be allowed only after all requisite permissions were taken.

 

Reports about shifting Anandaiah creates tension in village

Tension prevailed for some time in Krishnapatnam village of Nellore district on Friday when police reportedly tried to shift Bonigi Anandaiah, who reached his house after a few days, to another place due to security reasons.

When the news spread, Krishnapatnam locals and his relatives rushed to his house and tried to foil the attempt. However, the situation was brought under control after Anandaiah explained to the villagers that no one was trying to move him to another place.

 

Thanking the villagers for their support, Anandaiah informed that he would prepare and distribute the concoction after getting the necessary approval from the state government.

Meanwhile, in a video released by Anandaiah, he made it clear that he will not distribute the medicine in the village.

“A fake news is going viral on social media that the distribution of medicine has resumed from Friday. It is halted because there is no permission from the government. We are not even having herbs and other liquids to prepare the concoction. We will distribute it to each and every one after getting the government nod”, he said in the video.

 

...
