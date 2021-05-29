Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy takes stock of irrigation projects

Jagan said works for interlinking Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers should be completed soon. (Photo: File/Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called for completion of interlining of Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers at the earliest. Speaking at a review meeting on Polavaram and major irrigation projects at the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Friday, he asked officials to focus on constructing the Naredi barrage on Vamsadhara river and consider it a priority project.

The Chief Secretary informed that a letter was already written to Odisha Chief Secretary and he would discuss the matter with the Odisha government soon.

The officials said the construction of Nellore barrage would be completed by June 31 and 84 per cent of works related to Sangam barrage are over and the project will be completed by July 31.

Works are in progress on both the sides of Owk tunnel and works for a stretch of 116 metres are only pending and will be completed in next three months. On the Veligonda project, the officials said the tunnel -1 is ready and head regulator works at it are almost completed.

The CM said works for interlinking Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers should be completed soon without any further delay. He directed the officials to expedite the works of Tunnel -2. He said there should be no delay in the works and instructed the officials to come up with an action plan for the next meeting.

Reviewing the phase-2 of Vamsadhara stage-2, he said the project is taken up as priority project and there should be no delay.

Regarding the Thotapalli barrage progress, the officials said land acquisition issues were sorted out the pending works would be completed soon. When the CM enquired about Gajapathinagaram branch canal, they said land acquisition was set to be completed soon.

Explaining the progress of Tarakarama Thirtha Sagaram reservoir works, the officials said the contractor who did some work during the TD regime moved the court. Next, the CM asked for earliest completion of repair works at Brahmasagar and Paidipalem projects and insisted that the former be filled at full capacity.

The Chief Minister also reviewed Rayalaseema projects, AP Godavari Krishna Salinity Mitigation and Water security projects, Palnadu drought mitigation projects and Sujala Sravanti projects. The officials said a special purpose vehicle had been set up for Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation project and added that Power Finance Corporation agreed to provide `12,056 crore for this project.

Rural Electrification Corporation sanctioned a loan of `2,750 crore to YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project and it already released `850 crore in March. The CM asked the officials to release all bills related to relief and rehabilitation (R&R) and land acquisition for all projects, and take up all pending issues.

Water Resources Minister Dr P. Anil Kumar, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Water Resources Secretary J. Syamala Rao, Finance Principal Secretary S.S. Rawath, Irrigation ENC C. Narayana Reddy and other officials were present.