Nation Other News 28 May 2021 A rude jolt to small ...
Nation, In Other News

A rude jolt to small traders at Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 28, 2021, 9:13 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 9:13 pm IST
Due to drastic fall in footfalls, most migrate for livelihoods
Hit hard by the first wave, businesses were just getting back on track this year when the second wave dashed their hopes and forced them out of the lord’s abode. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Hit hard by the first wave, businesses were just getting back on track this year when the second wave dashed their hopes and forced them out of the lord’s abode. (Representational Photo: PTI)

TIRUPATI: The persisting uncertainty induced by the Covid-19 has pushed hundreds of small traders, hawkers and workers, operating at Tirumala to the brink.

In normal days, nearly one lakh pilgrims used to visit the abode of Lord Venkateswara every day, and all sorts and sizes of businesses were thriving before the pandemic struck.  With the temple now completely closed to pilgrims for three months, thousands of small traders, hawkers and workers are plunged into financial distress. They are hard put to eke out a living and support families. Many migrated to Tirupati in search of livelihoods or labour.

 

After struggling to survive the last year as the pandemic broke out, they were pinning hopes on normalcy in the New Year when the second wave dashed their hopes. Vallam Seshaiah, who owns a fancy shop at Tirumala, now vends face masks and sanitisers in Tirupati. He says there were as many as 1,060 families in Balaji Nagar atop Tirumala. Apart from them, around 1,000 families, who handed over their lands at Tirumala to TTD, and hundreds of workers and hawkers would go to Tirumala daily to carry on their activities.  Out of the 1,600 shops and over 300 stalls at Tirumala, only 5 per cent are open, added Seshaiah.

 

“It was around February-March this year when most of the businesses at Tirumala were just back on track and we hoped for a good summer season this year. But, with the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, stringent curbs are back in place and the pilgrim footfalls have drastically fallen to 4,000-7,000 a day. This has affected our livelihoods. Almost all of us shut down our businesses after realising that we will not be in a position to pay even rentals, electricity bills and salaries,” rued Sunke Sravan Kumar, another tea shop owner.

...
Tags: tirupati, tirumala shop owners lose livelihood, small traders, hawkers and workers, tirumala shops, ttd
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

A vacation bench directed district administrations to identify orphan children and upload their data on NCPCR website by Saturday evening. (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court takes note of children orphaned due to COVID

Labourers take rest in a closed market at Khari Baowli, during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unlock process to start gradually from Monday: Kejriwal

The tribunal's judgement came on a plea filed by farmer K Hiroji Rao regarding the operation of the stone crusher units and the pollution caused in adjoining village. (Representational image: Image credit: pcb.ap.gov.in)

NGT imposes over Rs 1.17 cr penalty on 21 stone crushers in AP for causing pollution

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''Covid toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Plea filed against Twitter India for non-compliance with new IT rules



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No toll if queue is longer than 100 metres

Waiting time at toll plazas also should not be more than 10 seconds even during peak hours. — Representational image?PTI

Stories of Hope | Friends come together for a cause

Sanjay Reddy (left) started the initiative with some of his friends, while Shilpa Nainani and her husband Alay Rizvi (right) joined in later.

Two injured as TRS, Congress workers clash in AP's Khammam

The 57th division became politically sensitive after Rafida Begum, wife of Mustafa, won the seat as a Congress candidate. Mustafa said at that time it was a win against minister for transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. (Representational image/DC file)

Mad rush for Covid concoction in AP

Thousands of COVID-19 patients arrive to receive ayurvedic medicine at Krishnapatnam, in Nellore district, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham