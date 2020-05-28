64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 28 May 2020 Two UP guest workers ...
Nation, In Other News

Two UP guest workers who returned to their villages commit suicide

PTI
Published May 28, 2020, 12:40 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
People close to the two deceased said that both were facing financial problems.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Banda (UP): Two migrant workers who returned a few days ago to the district committed suicide, police said on Thursday. People close to the two deceased said that both were facing financial problems.

Suresh (22) committed suicide by hanging from a tree in his Lohara village under Mutondh police station area on Wednesday, SHO Mutondh Ramendra Tiwari said.

 

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, the SHO said.

According to the family, Suresh was working in Delhi and had returned home 5 days ago. He had no money and was under immense stress, they said.

In a similar incident in Sindhan Kala village under Pailani police station area, Manoj (20) who had returned from Mumbai 10 days ago committed suicide by hanging in his room.

His neighbour said that Manoj was working in a private company as security guard which closed down because of the lockdown. His parents had died long ago and he was living alone and had no money to buy ration.

SI in-charge of Pailani, Baljeet Singh, said the body was handed over to the villagers after postmortem examination .

The villages are saying that the deceased committed suicide because of financial problems and an investigation has been started , Baljeet Singh added.

...
Tags: coronavirus in uttar pradesh, migrant labourers, coronavirus lockdown, uttar pradesh (up), commit suicide
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Banda


Latest From Nation

File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram.

P Chidambaram attacks Modi government for discontinuing RBI Bonds scheme

Timpany School in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

How Timpany was made to heed reason: Parents beat back attempts to hike school fees

Air passengers who arrived at the Visakhapatnam Airport wait to be shifted to a Covid-19 testing facility. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

Air passengers: I didn't know there's such a thing as compulsory quarantine

Booze traffic across the Andhra-Telangana border is going on despite checks. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh booze peddler: I have only flowers to declare, saar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

Udupi goes from green to blazing hot

Representational image (PTI)

Bengaluru start-up uses AI to come up with potential Covid drug

In for a major breakthrough?

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

Representational image.

Sale takes hit in Thirumazhisai, vendors want to reopen Koyambedu

Representationl image (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham