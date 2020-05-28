64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 28 May 2020 IMD cancels heatwave ...
Nation, In Other News

IMD cancels heatwave warning for Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published May 28, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated May 28, 2020, 10:42 am IST
However, the respite is for only a few days
Women out in the sun cover up to protect themselves from the intense heat of May in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
Hyderabad: In what may come as a respite to Hyderabadis, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cancelled the heat wave warning for the next 48 hours. However, officials of the department told Deccan Chronicle that the heat would only subside for a few days before it comes back.

A trough is forming which will lower temperatures, but it will take a day or two for it to completely come into action, Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist  at Skymet, a private weather forecaster, told Deccan Chronicle.

 

The weather forecaster has also warned of thunderstorms coupled with squalls for May 30 and 31. While a pause in the rising maximum temperature is welcome news, it comes with a rider.

“In view of the thundershower warning given by the IMD, there are chances that there would be clouding over the city. These clouds form a ‘greenhouse effect’ and do not let the heat escape so easily,” Palawat said. Maybe this could explain why the minimum temperature in the city has fallen to 30 degrees Celsius—which is a good four degrees above the normal recorded for this time of year. Surprising as it may sound, 30 degrees Celsius is the average maximum temperature recorded during the month of August.

“Moderate clouding over the city is not allowing the sun’s radiation to escape during the night. This condition might last for a few days,” said Raja Rao Boddu, a meteorologist with IMD.

As of 7 pm on Wednesday, the hottest places in the state according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) were Soan (45.9 degrees Celsius), Jannaram (45.9 degrees Celsius), Gadiguda (45.8 degrees Celsius) and Armur ( 45.5 degrees Celsius)

In the city, sweltering temperatures were recorded in Musheerabad (42.5 degrees Celsius), Narayanguda (42.4 degrees Celsius) and Asifnagar (42.4 degrees Celsius).

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


