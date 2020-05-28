IMD cancels heatwave warning for Telangana

Women out in the sun cover up to protect themselves from the intense heat of May in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: In what may come as a respite to Hyderabadis, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cancelled the heat wave warning for the next 48 hours. However, officials of the department told Deccan Chronicle that the heat would only subside for a few days before it comes back.

A trough is forming which will lower temperatures, but it will take a day or two for it to completely come into action, Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at Skymet, a private weather forecaster, told Deccan Chronicle.

The weather forecaster has also warned of thunderstorms coupled with squalls for May 30 and 31. While a pause in the rising maximum temperature is welcome news, it comes with a rider.

“In view of the thundershower warning given by the IMD, there are chances that there would be clouding over the city. These clouds form a ‘greenhouse effect’ and do not let the heat escape so easily,” Palawat said. Maybe this could explain why the minimum temperature in the city has fallen to 30 degrees Celsius—which is a good four degrees above the normal recorded for this time of year. Surprising as it may sound, 30 degrees Celsius is the average maximum temperature recorded during the month of August.

“Moderate clouding over the city is not allowing the sun’s radiation to escape during the night. This condition might last for a few days,” said Raja Rao Boddu, a meteorologist with IMD.

As of 7 pm on Wednesday, the hottest places in the state according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) were Soan (45.9 degrees Celsius), Jannaram (45.9 degrees Celsius), Gadiguda (45.8 degrees Celsius) and Armur ( 45.5 degrees Celsius)

In the city, sweltering temperatures were recorded in Musheerabad (42.5 degrees Celsius), Narayanguda (42.4 degrees Celsius) and Asifnagar (42.4 degrees Celsius).