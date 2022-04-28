Nation Other News 28 Apr 2022 Bengaluru office ren ...
Nation, In Other News

Bengaluru office rentals soar fastest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 28, 2022, 9:27 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2022, 10:04 am IST
As per Knight Frank’s Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index for Q1 2022, Bengaluru was the best performing market
Bengaluru occupied the second slot with a growth of 3.6 per cent in the Q4 when compared to the year ago quarter. (Representational image: DC)
  Bengaluru occupied the second slot with a growth of 3.6 per cent in the Q4 when compared to the year ago quarter. (Representational image: DC)

Chennai: Bengaluru saw the highest growth in prime office rental values in the first quarter of 2022 across the Asia-Pacific region.

As per Knight Frank’s Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index for Q1 2022, Bengaluru was the best performing market with growth of 5.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Seoul stood second in rental performance on a quarterly basis and first on a year-on-year basis. Bengaluru occupied the second slot with a growth of 3.6 per cent in the Q4 when compared to the year ago quarter.

 

The current occupancy cost for prime office in Bengaluru was stated to be $26.7/square feet per year. With the change in the pandemic protocols, more and more companies are calling back their employees, resulting in transaction activities.

New completions have been deliberately kept low, keeping the values intact in the city.

The city is expected to see an upward trend in its rental value over the next 12 months. Bengaluru currently has an office inventory of 17.5 million sq metre with a vacancy level of 12.6 per cent. The prime office market of Delhi-NCR witnessed no change in rental values in Q1 2022 over the previous quarter, however recording an annual rental value growth of 1 per cent in Q1 2022.

 

The market of Mumbai witnessed a de-growth of 1.9 per cent in Q1 2022 on an annual comparison. The rental values remained stable over the previous quarter in Q1 2022.

The APAC regional index registered an increase of 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Of the 23 cities tracked by the index, 21 cities recorded stable or increasing rents in Q1 2022, as compared to 13 in the previous quarter.

The growth should be viewed against the turbulent Q1 with accelerating inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine weighing down on market sentiment. “The Indian office market scenario has started to improve since the removal of Covid related restrictions. More companies are recalling their staff to the office. Further, with the IT/ ITeS sector hiring upwards of 20 per cent new staff in the last 18 – 24 months, demand for office space is expected to rise further,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and MD, Knight Frank India.

 

...
Tags: bengaluru, growth in rental value, knight frank’s asia-pacific prime office rental index for q1 2022, bengaluru first seoul stood second in rental performance
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results. (AP file image)

Joe Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Japan next month

Major American companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and General Atomics are eyeing the Indian market now, which is projected to grow exponentially over the next decade. (Representational image: PTI File)

India's offset requirements major hurdle in defence trade: Ex-Pentagon official

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear sedition law petitions on May 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi — PTI

Modi on three-day visit to three European countries from May 2



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Toll plazas hike charges

There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->