Two-day strike, 25K crore bank offline transactions may be stalled in AP

Except for the offline banking transactions, the strike may not affect the other services, according to the authorities. (Representational image/DC)

Visakhapatnam: The joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 against the Centre’s policies, saying these are affecting a large number of service sector staff and the people in general.

The strike notice was served by the union leaders after the March 22 talks with the government on the unions' demands failed.

Nearly 20 crore staff of all public sector wings will take part in the two-day nation-wide strike against what is loosely put as the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies.”

The bank unions in particular would join the protest against the Centre’s plans of privatizing banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. Except for the offline banking transactions, the strike may not affect the other services, according to the authorities.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Visakhapatnam district bank employees’co-ordination committee president Ravi said that almost all off-line transactions at the 12 nationalised banks will be stalled during the strike period due to participation of the staff including cashiers. “This will affect nearly 25,000 crore transactions at 1,5000 plus bank branches in 13 districts. However, the private banks and ATM centers will remain functional,” he said.

APSRTC regional manager for Visakhapatnam, Appalaraju, said RTC workers generally do not participate in the national-wide strike, but would extend their moral support without hurting the RTC services.

“We may face trouble from the participants of the bandh on Monday against the proposed privatization of Vizag Steel Plant,” Appalaraju stated.

CPM leader Narasinga said they would obstruct RTC bus services in the state as part of the one-day bandh against the Centre on the issue of privatizing the steel plant. Except for the BJP, all political parties are joining the bandh, he stated.