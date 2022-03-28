Nation Other News 28 Mar 2022 Two-day strike, 25K ...
Nation, In Other News

Two-day strike, 25K crore bank offline transactions may be stalled in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 6:53 am IST
The bank unions in particular would join the protest against the Centre’s plans of privatizing banks
Except for the offline banking transactions, the strike may not affect the other services, according to the authorities. (Representational image/DC)
 Except for the offline banking transactions, the strike may not affect the other services, according to the authorities. (Representational image/DC)

Visakhapatnam: The joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 against the Centre’s policies, saying these are affecting a large number of service sector staff and the people in general. 

The strike notice was served by the union leaders after the March 22 talks with the government on the unions' demands failed.

 

Nearly 20 crore staff of all public sector wings will take part in the two-day nation-wide strike against what is loosely put as the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies.”

The bank unions in particular would join the protest against the Centre’s plans of privatizing banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. Except for the offline banking transactions, the strike may not affect the other services, according to the authorities.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Visakhapatnam district bank employees’co-ordination committee president Ravi said that almost all off-line transactions at the 12 nationalised banks will be stalled during the strike period due to participation of the staff including cashiers. “This will affect nearly 25,000 crore transactions at 1,5000 plus bank branches in 13 districts. However, the private banks and ATM centers will remain functional,” he said.

 

APSRTC regional manager for Visakhapatnam, Appalaraju, said RTC workers generally do not participate in the national-wide strike, but would extend their moral support without hurting the RTC services.

“We may face trouble from the participants of the bandh on Monday against the proposed privatization of Vizag Steel Plant,” Appalaraju stated.

CPM leader Narasinga said they would obstruct RTC bus services in the state as part of the one-day bandh against the Centre on the issue of privatizing the steel plant. Except for the BJP, all political parties are joining the bandh, he stated.

 

...
Tags: central trade unions nationwide strike, march 28 29 strike, privatisation of banks, privatisation of vsp, one-day bandh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 28 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Demand up for 'Made in India' goods: PM Modi

GHMC's reform of the property tax (PT) structure to make it 'citizen-friendly' has resulted in a hike of at least 50 per cent for residential properties in the city. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

GHMC's 'reform' hikes property tax

Some of them made do by reducing the quantity of food. They are now set to further hike the prices next month. (Representational image: Pixabay)

As costs rise, tiffin centres hike prices, serve less food

Prof. Kodandaram founder Telangana Jana Samithi (right) and scientist Sagar Dhara Former UNEP consultant (left) looks at the present situation of Osman Sagar encroachments on Google Earth print out shown in the Discussions and Resolutions demanding to remove encroachments inside Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar and all illegal structures in prohibited zone and strict implementation of GO111, way forward. (DC Photo)

Repeal GO No. 111 to cause floods



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Power outage in parts of central, south mumbai; local trains stop on one line

The local trains were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Plea over protection of Great Indian Bustard mentioned in Supreme Court

Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: PTI)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Low MBBS fees attract Indian students to Ukraine

Stranded Indian students from Ukraine waiting to board the Air India evacuation flight. (Photo by arrangement)

Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area

No injury in the incident has been reported so far. (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot from video)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->