Nation Other News 28 Mar 2022 Flight services resu ...
Nation, In Other News

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

ANI
Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 1:50 pm IST
The services had been suspended for two years following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic
Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)
 Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Puducherry: Flight services from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru resumed on Sunday after being suspended for two years following the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19.

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap.

 

The Governor said that resumption of flights from the Union Territory to Hyderabad and Bengaluru will boost the development of the UT, especially tourism and daily direct flights between the UT and Hyderabad will increase the connectivity and bonding between the people.

"The UT administration has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to allocate land for the expansion of the runway here. This expansion will also benefit the people of Tamil Nadu to increase the inflow of tourists," said Dr Soundararajan.

She was received by UT CM N Rangasamy, he offered her a bouquet and a shawl in a welcoming gesture. Besides the CM, Minister of Public Works, K Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker Rajavelu, Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar and several other Legislators were also present at the airport.
SpiceJet airlines resumed its flight services after being suspended for two years following the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19.

 

The airlines had introduced their flights to Hyderabad in August 2017 in an initiative to connect small cities with air services under UDAN, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), and in the subsequent year, the airline launched flights to Bangalore from the UT. But following the Covid outbreak, both the services were stopped.

In early March, Chief Minister of the Union Territory, N Rangasamy had announced in a press release, to resume the operation of flights between Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which was on halt for a long time.

 

...
Tags: pondicherry, covid-19 effect, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Related Stories

After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today
Vizag airport to operate five flights a week to Singapore from today

Latest From Nation

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Didi to meet new parties of Darjeeling for GTA, Panchayat polls

Supreme Court (PTI)

Hijab verdict: All India Muslim Personal Law Board moves SC

Left Front workers block railway tracks during a nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against Centre's policies, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bharat bandh partially impacts banking services, normal life

Strike supporters erect flags at a traffic intersection on the first day of two day nationwide strike called by various labor unions in Kochi, Kerala, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP/R S Iyer)

Two-day strike affects normal life in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Power outage in parts of central, south mumbai; local trains stop on one line

The local trains were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Plea over protection of Great Indian Bustard mentioned in Supreme Court

Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: PTI)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Low MBBS fees attract Indian students to Ukraine

Stranded Indian students from Ukraine waiting to board the Air India evacuation flight. (Photo by arrangement)

Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area

No injury in the incident has been reported so far. (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot from video)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->