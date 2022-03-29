Adilabad ‘Narepa tree’ used as Dwajasthambham at Yadadri temple

Adilabad: The ‘Narepa’ tree that grows straight to a long height without curves is considered sacred. It was used as the Dwajasthambham erected at Yadadri Narasimha Swamy temple.

Narepa tree wood is considered top-quality, pest resistant and highly sustainable. It grows straight. These trees are found in the forests of Kotapalli and Vemanpalli mandals in Chennur area of Mancherial district.

Locals say temple priests recommend Narepa trees for Dwajastambham and people from across the state come and take these for the purpose.

However, the number of Narepa trees has drastically come down due to deforestation.

Locals of Chennur area have appealed to the state government to protect the sacred Narepa trees for the purpose of future temple rituals.