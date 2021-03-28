Tobacco consumers ridicule proposed COTPA amendments

The survey found that 82% of users condemned the proposed ban on designated smoking areas in airports, hotels and restaurants and 87% of the respondents were against banning sale of loose cigarettes. — Representational image

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 82 per cent of users consider the proposed ban of designated smoking areas in airports, hotels and restaurants is tantamount to harassment, mental anguish and cruelty.

The Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal (Prahar ) on Saturday released the findings of the first-ever survey among actual users of tobacco products on the likely impact of the proposed COTPA Amendment Bill 2020. The respondents have outright opposed the proposal to ban sale of loose cigarettes.

Explaining the need for the study, Abhay Raj Mishra, president and convener of Prahar, said “It is an established principle that before framing any law which affects a class of stakeholders, the views of the affected party must be sought. However, in the course of framing and seeking a public response to the provisions of COTPA Amendment Bill 2020 no such attempt was made to take the opinion of the actual users of tobacco products. Unlike other groups, consumers are not cohesively represented by any associations or bodies. Therefore, Prahar took it upon itself to collect the views and table it for the consideration of policymakers.”

Abhay Raj said that the survey found that 82% of users condemned the proposed ban on designated smoking areas in airports, hotels and restaurants and 87% of the respondents were against banning sale of loose cigarettes as they believe that this move could compel smokers to buy full packs and lead to an increase in consumption. He stated that as per the survey, 57% of consumers buy loose cigarettes as it helps them to restrict their habit.

On disallowing branding of tobacco products at the point of sale, 76% of respondents said they do not support this proposal as it will limit their fundamental right to make an informed decision as branding is a reinforcement of the legality of the product they are buying. He further stated that on the contentious issue of increasing the age for tobacco consumption from the current 18 years to 21 years, 78% of respondents ridiculed the proposal as all those above 18 years of age were adults as per the Constitution.

He said that the survey was conducted in 14 cities spanning Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai, Nagpur, Vadodara, Bhopal, Chennai and Bengaluru.