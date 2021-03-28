Nation Other News 28 Mar 2021 Terracotta cakes fou ...
Nation, In Other News

Terracotta cakes found on Kothakonda hillock

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2021, 8:16 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2021, 9:06 am IST
Terracotta cakes glued to lime mortar were also found on the edge of the hillock
Three types of baked clay tiles were found in the cotton fields on and beside the hillock and some of the finds were similar to those recovered from the Indus Valley Civilisation sites. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla
 Three types of baked clay tiles were found in the cotton fields on and beside the hillock and some of the finds were similar to those recovered from the Indus Valley Civilisation sites. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

WARANGAL: History and archaeology researcher Reddy Ratnakar Reddy has claimed that ancient ‘terracotta cakes’ have been found on and near the Kothakonda hill in Bheemadevarapalli mandal of Warangal Urban district.

According to him, three types of baked clay tiles were found in the cotton fields on and beside the hillock. Some of the finds were similar to those recovered from the Indus Valley Civilisation sites.

 

“These terracotta tiles are shaped like a tablet cut in half. Others are rectangular and the edges are sharp. The remaining are bent in the shape of the English letter ‘L’. They are about 3.5 inches long and three inches wide with half an inch thickness," Ratnakar said.

Terracotta cakes glued to lime mortar were also found on the edge of the hillock, he said adding that archaeological evidence suggests that they were used in pyro technology operations.

Speaking about the find, Ramakrishna, retired director of archaeology, opined that the terracotta tiles appeared to be from the Chalcolithic era, the earliest historical era.

 

"A variety of terracotta cakes along with triangular terracotta cakes have been found in historical places like Lothal, Kali Bangan, Rakhigar and Banavali where the Indus Valley Civilisation flourished," he said.

Noting the places where the terracotta cakes were known to be found, Ratnakar Reddy said they could also be seen in the Mughal monuments in Delhi but are a bit larger and called lacquer bricks.

He said similar tiles were used on the inside of the Gunfoundry heritage building in Hyderabad. There are houses with ceilings made of terracotta cakes in Nellore and Chennai. The locals call these square-shaped tiles ‘palasthree’.

 

"There is a massive Stone Age dolmen type tomb on the Kothakonda hillock. Rare historical relics and structures dating back to the time of ancient humans can be found here,” Ratnakar Reddy said.

He suggested that valuable historical evidence is likely to be available if the archaeological department examines the area.

...
Tags: kothakonda hillock, warangal, terracota cakes, baked clay tiles cotton fields warangal, indus valley civilisation, terracota cakes pyrotechnology, arachaeology department warangal, chalcolithic era terracota cakes, palasthree, stone age dolmon type tomb, historical relics warangal
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 28 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The civic body executed the road underbridge as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 59.09 crore. — DC file photo

Hitec City RuB to be opened on April 8

Most students come from lower income families and taking exams online will be difficult, says Hyderabad DEO. — . Representational image/DC

Closure of schools rakes up old issues

Very few contractors have turned up for projects citing not only land acquisition issues but also lack of budgetary allocations by the government and the civic body. — Representational image/DC

Nala widening works remain a herculean challenge for GHMC

The features that have been added recently include 'cancellation of registration', 'application for pending non-agriculture land assessment (NALA), and 'apply for pattadar passbook (PPB) semi-urban land'. — Representational image

Agricultural landowners flood Dharani portal with grievances



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

COVID-19 surge: Passengers to Bengaluru will now need a negative test report

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham