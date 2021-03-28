Nation Other News 28 Mar 2021 Prasadams of 10 temp ...
Nation, In Other News

Prasadams of 10 temples via speedpost in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 28, 2021, 4:55 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2021, 4:55 am IST
Endowments department has also extended online puja facility to 15 more temples, in addition to the 22 where the service is available
Endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy launched these initiatives on Saturday and said devotees can book online prasadam from over 1.6 lakh post offices across the country. (Photo: Facebook @Indrakaran Reddy Allola)
 Endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy launched these initiatives on Saturday and said devotees can book online prasadam from over 1.6 lakh post offices across the country. (Photo: Facebook @Indrakaran Reddy Allola)

Hyderabad: The endowments department will deliver prasadam of 10 famous temples in Telangana to devotees through Speed Post. It has also extended online puja facility to 15 more temples, in addition to the 22 where the service is available.

Devotees can book puja or seva of their choice online through the T App Folio mobile app which will be performed in the name of the devotee. An SMS will be sent on the mobile confirming the performance of the puja or seva.

 

Endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy launched these initiatives on Saturday and said devotees can book online prasadam from over 1.6 lakh post offices across the country. The endowments department has entered into an MoU with the Department of Post to deliver prasadam.

This apart, devotees can also book the online puja facility through post offices in the offline mode. The minister stated that the offline facility was launched for those who are unable to use the mobile app.

Devotees can avail these services at the Yadadri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple, Bhadrachalam Sri Rama temple, Basar Saraswati temple, Vemulawada Rajarajeshwari temple, Kondagattu Anjaneya temple, Komuravelli Mallikarjunaswamy temple, Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad Ganesh temple, Balkampet Yellamma Pochamma temple and the Karmanghat Hanuman temple.

 

On April 7, 2020, the endowments department had launched the online puja facility in 12 temples for devotees who were not able to physically attend and offer puja as entry into temples was restricted due to the Coronavirus lockdown then in vogue since mid-March.

...
Tags: prasadam online orders, 10 telangana temples delivers online prasadam, indrakaran reddy, endowments minister, endowments department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The civic body executed the road underbridge as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 59.09 crore. — DC file photo

Hitec City RuB to be opened on April 8

Most students come from lower income families and taking exams online will be difficult, says Hyderabad DEO. — . Representational image/DC

Closure of schools rakes up old issues

Very few contractors have turned up for projects citing not only land acquisition issues but also lack of budgetary allocations by the government and the civic body. — Representational image/DC

Nala widening works remain a herculean challenge for GHMC

The features that have been added recently include 'cancellation of registration', 'application for pending non-agriculture land assessment (NALA), and 'apply for pattadar passbook (PPB) semi-urban land'. — Representational image

Agricultural landowners flood Dharani portal with grievances



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

COVID-19 surge: Passengers to Bengaluru will now need a negative test report

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham