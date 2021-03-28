Prasadams of 10 temples via speedpost in Telangana

Endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy launched these initiatives on Saturday and said devotees can book online prasadam from over 1.6 lakh post offices across the country. (Photo: Facebook @Indrakaran Reddy Allola)

Hyderabad: The endowments department will deliver prasadam of 10 famous temples in Telangana to devotees through Speed Post. It has also extended online puja facility to 15 more temples, in addition to the 22 where the service is available.

Devotees can book puja or seva of their choice online through the T App Folio mobile app which will be performed in the name of the devotee. An SMS will be sent on the mobile confirming the performance of the puja or seva.

Endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy launched these initiatives on Saturday and said devotees can book online prasadam from over 1.6 lakh post offices across the country. The endowments department has entered into an MoU with the Department of Post to deliver prasadam.

This apart, devotees can also book the online puja facility through post offices in the offline mode. The minister stated that the offline facility was launched for those who are unable to use the mobile app.

Devotees can avail these services at the Yadadri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple, Bhadrachalam Sri Rama temple, Basar Saraswati temple, Vemulawada Rajarajeshwari temple, Kondagattu Anjaneya temple, Komuravelli Mallikarjunaswamy temple, Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad Ganesh temple, Balkampet Yellamma Pochamma temple and the Karmanghat Hanuman temple.

On April 7, 2020, the endowments department had launched the online puja facility in 12 temples for devotees who were not able to physically attend and offer puja as entry into temples was restricted due to the Coronavirus lockdown then in vogue since mid-March.