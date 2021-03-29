Nation Other News 28 Mar 2021 Online classes a lux ...
Nation, In Other News

Online classes a luxury for budget school students : TRSMA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Mar 29, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Most of the students do not possess a device to attend the classes and are thus being denied the Right to Education, said TRSMA
The TRSMA pleads that the government either reopen schools from April 1 or provide smartphones and electronic devices to students of government and budget schools. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The TRSMA pleads that the government either reopen schools from April 1 or provide smartphones and electronic devices to students of government and budget schools. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The shutdown of educational institutions barely a month after its reopening in the state has led to a fresh wave of panic among students and parents. Students are facing problems in getting linked to the online classes.

“This is more so for budget private school students. Most of the students do not possess a device to attend the classes and are thus being denied the Right to Education,” said private schools welfare body, the Telangana recognised schools' management association (TRSMA). It pleaded that the government provide the electronic devices to students free of cost.

 

"There is low attendance to online classes for most subjects in budget schools. Some 23 lakh of the total 33 lakh students in the state either do not possess the systems or cannot afford a smartphone or electronic device to attend to these classes. Parents don't know whether their child back home studies or attends to classes regularly while they are at work," said Sadulla Madhusudhan, TRSMA general secretary.

Parents echoed the same sentiment and said their children would suffer as a result of the return to the online classrooms. "I have three children, one in Class 10, another in Class 8 and the third in Class 4. It’s difficult to give each one a smartphone. At least one of them regularly misses out on these online classes," said Karuna Jyothi, a parent in Hyderabad, herself a teacher at a budget school.

 

A parent of Wisdom school in Ameerpet said most parents have difficulty buying a smartphone to help their kids attend to classes, and children are facing problems in understanding the curriculum properly.

Farhana Khan, director of a budget private school, the Milat Model School, said the attendance at her school for online classes has dropped by half since the shutdown. "Most families in budget schools are from BPL segments of the society, with just one room and two to three children in one house.

“Just before the reopening, I sought the opinions of parents on whether they would prefer their children have online or offline classes. They found themselves being incapable of making their kids study regularly," Khan told Deccan Chronicle.

 

The TRSMA pleads that the government either reopen schools from April 1 or provide smartphones and electronic devices to students of government and budget schools. This would ensure each student his or her right to education, it says.

...
Tags: trsma, telangana recognised schools' management association, schools closed in telangana due to covid, online classes in telangana, lack of electronic devices to school children, budget schools in telangana, right to education
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Medical workers note down details of tourists for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on March 27, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

India records 68,020 new COVID cases, highest single-day spike since October

The minimum support price for paddy of grade-A variety has been fixed at Rs 1,888 per quintal and Rs 1,868 for common variety per quintal. — Representational image/DC

Rabi food grain output sees rise in Andhra Pradesh

Due to the heavy rice exports from Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Visakhapatnam ports, workers are getting more of employment and the trend will continue in future also. — DC file photo

India 'feeds' world amid COVID-19

Cocanada Chamber of Commerce director Mamidapalli Satya Kumar said that if the ocean freight charges are relaxed and if there is any improvement in container availability, more rice could be exported. — DC file photo

Major contribution of rice export likely from Kakinada



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo

Labour secretary questioned on delay in setting up social security board for workers

By noticing only one name from women category, out of the 28 members, the Chief Justice questioned whether the state was falling short of competent women to form part of the board. — By arrangement

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham