Forest fires causing alarm in old Adilabad district

The worrying aspect is that forest fires breaking out in the nights are engulfing other areas and destroying flora and fauna. (Representational Photo: AFP)

ADILABAD: Forest fires caused by rising temperatures are on the rise in old Adilabad district. It is being felt that forest officials should intensify patrolling in the forest areas even at nights to put off the fires and save flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, forest department officials are taking the help of satellite images and to control and prevent forest fires from spreading to other areas. Even the locals are helping in dousing the fire.

The worrying aspect is that forest fires breaking out in the nights are engulfing other areas and destroying flora and fauna. At times, fires are caused when farmers burn cotton plant stalks in their fields close to the forest without taking preventive measures.

A fire broke out in the forest area near Nilayapalli on the way to Madaram at Tandur Mandal in Mancherial district on Sunday. Many big trees were burnt to ashes and the reasons for the fire are not known. There was a fire for two days in the Jamgam forest area between Ushegam and Dimkapelli villages and many trees were burnt in the incident in Jainoor Mandal on March 27 and 28.

It is said that the forest department staff burnt dry leaves. Sometimes, contractors burn dry leaves in order to get more quantity of beedi leaves.

An Adivasi leader of the Jainoor Mandal said some miscreants were burning trees and bushes deliberately.