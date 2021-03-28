Nation Other News 28 Mar 2021 Andhra Pradesh to sh ...
Andhra Pradesh to shut educational institutions in COVID zones

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 28, 2021, 4:06 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2021, 6:53 am IST
The minister cautioned about a possible second wave and instructed authorities to take all precautionary measures to ensure students' safety
The minister conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 through a video conference with collectors, vice-chancellors, district education officials, RJDs and other officials. (Photo: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for education Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday ordered the closure of educational institutions where Corona cases have been increasing abnormally. He cautioned about a possible second wave and instructed authorities to take all precautionary measures to ensure safety of students.

However, he stated that written and practical exams would be held as per schedule.

 

The minister conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 through a video conference with collectors, vice-chancellors, district education officials, RJDs and other officials. He called for forming special monitoring cells in all mandals and districts to monitor the situation in all educational institutions.

Suresh explained about how 168 students were infected in an educational institution in Rajahmundry. He announced that corona tests for students would be increased and stern action would be initiated against educational institutions which neglect conduct of the test.

 

The minister said education was badly disturbed last year but now the government has initiated measures like online, offline and live streaming sessions.

He said that the next two months would be crucial and urged educational institutions to take measures to contain the spread of the virus. He suggested that Jagananna Gorumudda benefits should be delivered individually to the students in order to avoid mass gatherings. He directed district collectors and joint collectors to ensure thermal screening in every educational institution in coordination with officials from the medical and health department.

 

Suresh said that half-day schools would start on April 1. He said that the biometric system has been updated for the half-day schools and directed the officials to use biometric attendance without fail.

State director of school education Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu, Intermediate Board Education Commissioner V. Ramakrishna, higher education special chief secretary Satish Chandra and other officials participated in the review meeting.

Tags: ap school half-day from april 1, ap exams as usual, covid restrictions in educational institutions of ap, ap educational minister suresh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


