Cops book thousands, collect fines of lakhs in east and west Godavari districts

KAKINADA: As Covid-19 is on a rebound, the police in the east and west Godavari districts started a ‘mask- enforcement drive’ and are imposing fines on those who fail to wear it.

The fine ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 250 per person, followed by a warning a more severe penalty would be on the way if they continued to defy the Covid regulations. They are also giving counselling to them about the impact of the Covid-19 virus and of the preventive steps.

Eluru Range DIG KVMohan Rao, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi were among those participating in the drive.

Rao is leading the police drive for masks from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm every day. He said people should wear a mask covering the entire mouth and nose. He visited Prakashnagar, Ramalayam Centre and other areas to spread the message.

East Godavari SP Asmi inspected the Main Road, Masjid Centre, Sarpavaram junction, Bhanugudi etc and round up scores of unmasked people. On Sunday, 2,573 cases were booked and police collected Rs.1,96,850 from the unmasked loiterers.

Asmi also distributed masks to unmasked people. The traffic police said 2,299 cases were booked on Saturday and they collected Rs 1.78 lakh from unmasked people. The officials of different stations in east and west Godavari districts are conducting the mask enforcement drive with vigour.