Nation Other News 28 Mar 2021 Cops book thousands, ...
Nation, In Other News

Cops book thousands, collect fines of lakhs in east and west Godavari districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 29, 2021, 4:05 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 4:05 am IST
A fine ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 250 is being imposed per person who fails to wear a mask
On Sunday, 2,573 cases were booked and police collected Rs.1,96,850 from the unmasked loiterers. (Photo:DC/ Tejo Roy)
 On Sunday, 2,573 cases were booked and police collected Rs.1,96,850 from the unmasked loiterers. (Photo:DC/ Tejo Roy)

KAKINADA: As Covid-19 is on a rebound, the police in the east and west Godavari districts started a ‘mask- enforcement drive’ and are imposing fines on those who fail to wear it.

The fine ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 250 per person, followed by a warning a more severe penalty would be on the way if they continued to defy the Covid regulations. They are also giving counselling to them about the impact of the Covid-19 virus and of the preventive steps.

 

Eluru Range DIG KVMohan Rao, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi were among those participating in the drive.

Rao is leading the police drive for masks from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm every day.  He said people should wear a mask covering the entire mouth and nose. He visited Prakashnagar, Ramalayam Centre and other areas to spread the message.

East Godavari SP Asmi inspected the Main Road, Masjid Centre, Sarpavaram junction, Bhanugudi etc and round up scores of unmasked people. On Sunday, 2,573 cases were booked and police collected Rs.1,96,850 from the unmasked loiterers.

 

Asmi also distributed masks to unmasked people. The traffic police said 2,299 cases were booked on Saturday and they collected Rs 1.78 lakh from unmasked people. The officials of different stations in east and west Godavari districts are conducting the mask enforcement drive with vigour.

...
Tags: mask drive in ap, fine for not wearing mask in ap, police collect fine from people without mask, mask compulsory in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Medical workers note down details of tourists for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on March 27, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

India records 68,020 new COVID cases, highest single-day spike since October

The minimum support price for paddy of grade-A variety has been fixed at Rs 1,888 per quintal and Rs 1,868 for common variety per quintal. — Representational image/DC

Rabi food grain output sees rise in Andhra Pradesh

Due to the heavy rice exports from Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Visakhapatnam ports, workers are getting more of employment and the trend will continue in future also. — DC file photo

India 'feeds' world amid COVID-19

Cocanada Chamber of Commerce director Mamidapalli Satya Kumar said that if the ocean freight charges are relaxed and if there is any improvement in container availability, more rice could be exported. — DC file photo

Major contribution of rice export likely from Kakinada



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo

Labour secretary questioned on delay in setting up social security board for workers

By noticing only one name from women category, out of the 28 members, the Chief Justice questioned whether the state was falling short of competent women to form part of the board. — By arrangement

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham