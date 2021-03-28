Nation Other News 28 Mar 2021 As temperatures soar ...
As temperatures soar, tigers stay cool around River Pranahita

Published Mar 28, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2021, 7:57 am IST
Of late, the tigers are also returning to the Tadoba reserve by crossing the river
There is a possibility of poachers’ targeting the big cat during summer when they come to the water bodies to quench their thirst. — By arrangement
KOMARAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: Tigers that have migrated into Kagaznagar division from the Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra are moving along the river Pranahita for drinking water and frequently entering the river following soaring temperatures. Old Adilabad district has been recording high temperatures for the last 15 days.

Forest officials say that they were tracking the movement of tigers on the state borders. Of late, the tigers are also returning to the Tadoba reserve by crossing the river.

 

Forest officials of Penchikalpet and Bejjur mandal say that most of the time the big cats are moving along  river Pranahita since plenty of drinking water is available and where the animals can cool their body.

Forest officials said that they did not find much tiger movement around villages located on the fringes of forest areas.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of poachers’ targeting the big cat during summer when they come to the water bodies to quench their thirst.

The safety and security of the tigers has become a cause of concern following a series of deaths of tigers and leopards in recent months in the Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve.

 

