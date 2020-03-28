Nation Other News 28 Mar 2020 Quarantine sticker p ...
Nation, In Other News

Quarantine sticker pasted on Kamal Haasan's office

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2020, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
Chennai civic authority says it was a mistake
Kamal Haasan (File photo)
 Kamal Haasan (File photo)

Chennai: Chennai City Corporation personnel stuck a home quarantine sticker at the office of actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam office on Saturday, leading to speculation that the matinee star was quarantined for the coronavirus.

The sticker, however, was removed later.

 

While there was speculation if Kamal Haasan was quarantined, the Greater Chennai Corporation said their staffers pasted the sticker on the premises because actress Gautami Tadimalli "returned from Dubai recently and her passport has this address (Eldams Road in upscale Alwarpet)."

The present residence of the actress was not known immediately.

The sticker read, "We are in home quarantine to safeguard ourselves and Chennai from the coronavirus." It was removed soon, an official said, declining to elaborate.

Kamal Haasan clarified in a statement that he was not quarantined.

"Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there," he said.

Further, the actor said, the news that he has been quarantined "is not true."

As a precautionary measure, he has been maintaining social distancing, he said.

...
Tags: kamal haasan, makkal needhi maiam, quarantine sticker, gautami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (center) with family, surrounded by security personnels. (DC File Image)

Corona effect: VIPs feel safer without their personal guards

Representational Image. (PTI)

Telangana may not gain from Centre’s new wage hike

Representational Image. (PTI)

Donate food to the needy by leaving them at nearest police station: Karnataka DGP

The mask making in the state has been taken-up by jail inmates since March 17.

Karnataka prison inmates are busy making masks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madhya Pradesh clocks five more new coronavirus cases as 21-day lockdown begins

A Bhopal Municipal Corporation worker sprays disinfectant in a residential area to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

British media gives bad press to quarantine facilities in Kerala

A glimpse into the interiors of quarantine facility run by the Southern Naval Command to combat COVID-19 in Kochi. (PTI)

Indian embassy steps in to aid students told to leave US campuses

Aesha Patel (right) and her roommate Letitia Klos, both students at Boston University Dental School, read in the Public Garden in Boston on March 27, 2020. The students are currently taking their courses online because all campuses are closed due to the coronavirus. (AP)

Brahmakumaris chief Dadi Janki no more, Modi condoles demise

File photo

Shah orders action after docs harassed for treating coronavirus patients

Members of Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS. (Photo- PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham