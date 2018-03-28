Deccan Chronicle turns 13 in a great metropolis

The Deccan Chronicle is grateful to its readers for their unstinting loyalty, its advertisers for keeping faith with a product that has delivered day in and day out .

It is 13 years since the Deccan Chronicle brought change to Chennai in the form of a refreshing new way to look at a city with its deep traditions and something of a reputation for conservatism.

This newspaper, which celebrates another milestone, is proud to have recorded fairly the events that took place and commented dispassionately on all the happenings in another interesting year for Tamil Nadu.

The Deccan Chronicle is grateful to its readers for their unstinting loyalty, its advertisers for keeping faith with a product that has delivered day in and day out and to its employees for keeping the light shining. We have seen 13 years lively years go by but never wavered from saying things as they should be said of the things that took place as the state came through a power vacuum and marched on without breaking stride.

As we look ahead to a more exciting period for the citizens of this great metropolis, we reiterate our commitment to remaining as the objective chronicler of the news without taking sides but stating our opinions honestly while maintaining our place, as always, by the side of what is right, just, equitable and inclusive.