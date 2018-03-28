search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Deccan Chronicle turns 13 in a great metropolis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R. MOHAN
Published Mar 28, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 1:28 am IST
This newspaper, which celebrates another milestone, is proud to have recorded fairly the events that took place.
The Deccan Chronicle is grateful to its readers for their unstinting loyalty, its advertisers for keeping faith with a product that has delivered day in and day out .
 The Deccan Chronicle is grateful to its readers for their unstinting loyalty, its advertisers for keeping faith with a product that has delivered day in and day out .

It is 13 years since the Deccan Chronicle brought change to Chennai in the form of a refreshing new way to look at a city with its deep traditions and something of a reputation for conservatism.

This newspaper, which celebrates another milestone, is proud to have recorded fairly the events that took place and commented dispassionately on all the happenings in another interesting year for Tamil Nadu.

 

The Deccan Chronicle is grateful to its readers for their unstinting loyalty, its advertisers for keeping faith with a product that has delivered day in and day out and to its employees for keeping the light shining. We have seen 13 years lively years go by but never wavered from saying things as they should be said of the things that took place as the state came through a power vacuum and marched on without breaking stride.

As we look ahead to a more exciting period for the citizens of this great metropolis, we reiterate our commitment to remaining as the objective chronicler of the news without taking sides but stating our opinions honestly while maintaining our place, as always, by the side of what is right, just, equitable and inclusive.

Tags: deccan chronicle




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball-tampering: Lehmann to continue as Aus coach, Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended

While Darren Lehmann will continue in his role as Australian men's team coach, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are suspended and won't feature in the fourth Test versus South Africa in the wake of ball-tampering row. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Apple unveils its new 9.7-inch iPad

Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad with its Pencil stylus.
 

Dhaka man fakes death using red juice to avoid paying after losing cricket bet

Shikder sent the film anonymously to the person to whom he lost the cricket bet (Photo: AFP)
 

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ZOOOK SolarMuse speaker: The Bluetooth speaker that never dies

The device uses APT-X chip HD lossless audio technology to generate 3D stereo sound.
 

Italian man charged with stealing aubergines to feed his child cleared after 9 years

He pleaded with the police that he had tried to steal the nightshade because he was unemployed and desperate to feed his child. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ecoistic: Solid Waste Management in Bengaluru still a major concern

A lot of changes have been reported in the distribution of species.

Chennai: Mobile video calls great boon for hearing impaired to communicate

A man commnuicates with others in sign language with the help of video calls on social media apps. — DC

‘You can fight censors, but how to tackle fringe groups’

Filmakers Somanth Waghmare (left) and Supriyo Sen

Telangana: Poachers flee with deer carcass, leave skin behind

The ongoing forest animal census survey has once again brought to light the high poaching activity going on in the forests of north Telangana district.

Chennai not reducing carbon footprint

As pollution soars and temperatures dip, the city witnessed thick blanket of smog in the early hours of Friday. A scene on Kamarajar Salai at around 6.30 am on Friday. —DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham