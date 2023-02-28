TS govt to distribute house sites to poor, Rs 3 lakh to construct houses soon

The government will distribute Rs 7,350 crore to four lakh beneficiaries under the scheme this year. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to 1,78,200 beneficiaries in rural areas and 2,21,800 beneficiaries in urban areas, who own plots, to construct 2BHK houses.

The government will distribute Rs 7,350 crore to four lakh beneficiaries under the scheme this year. The government will also sanction house sites to poor people who don't own plots. Resolving long-pending Dharani portal issues would also be resolved soon.

These were the outcome of a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee headed by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and comprising ministers T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, V. Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakar Rao at BRKR Bhavan here on Monday.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, finance special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar and irrigation special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues relating to providing house sites to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. Issues relating to implementation of GO 58, GO 59 for regularisation of government lands under the possession of private individuals, who built houses, regularisation of sadabainama (plain paper agreement) agriculture lands and purchase of houses through notarised documents and regularisation of endowment/Wakf lands were all deliberated.

In his opening remarks, Rama Rao said that the government was committed to providing houses or house sites to all the eligible one crore families. Over 1.25 lakh beneficiaries were given pattas in 2014, he said. Verification process in respect of 20,685 houses under GO 58 has been completed.

Rama Rao directed the officials to come up with a ‘people first’ policy wherein people below poverty line should be issued house site pattas on a priority basis.

Referring to notarised documents, which were more prevalent in urban areas, the panel asked the officials to finalise the procedure and a time-bound action plan. The committee requested all officials to take a “pro-poor” approach and expedite completion of all formalities in all the eligible cases.