  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 28 Feb 2023 TMC Twitter account ...
Nation, In Other News

TMC Twitter account hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 28, 2023, 9:29 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2023, 9:29 am IST
The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to 'Yuga labs'. (Twitter)
 The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to 'Yuga labs'. (Twitter)

New Delhi: The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to 'Yuga labs'.

Along with the name, the display picture has also been changed.

"#DidirSurakshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste or religion. To achieve state-wide inclusive growth & expand welfare cover, Didir Doots are generating awareness across households," read the last tweet by Yuga labs.

The logo appeared in 'Y' shape in black font.

The All India Trinamool Congress has not yet released an official statement about this.

Last year in April, Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

...
Tags: trinamul congress, tmc twitter account, tmc twitter account hacked
Location: India, West Bengal


Horoscope 28 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The youngster requested officials to restore availability of Kingfisher beer at the wine shops and bars in Jagtial district. — Representational Image/Pixabay

Jagtial youngster demands Kingfisher beer in all wine shops to beat the heat

Durga Devi complained to the officials that the brothers of her husband along with some land brokers and lawyers had been threatening them to grab her land of 12.5 cents given by her mother at the time of her marriage in Srikakulam district and a piece of land inherited by her husband through the will by his mother. — Representational Image/Pixabay

Woman attempts suicide at Kakinada collectorate

Nirmala Sitharman visits Sikkim for Budget Outreach programme

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager. — PTI

Land for Job scam: Delhi Court summons Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)

Wheat growers fear crop loss as temperature hits above-normal range

Wheat growers in Punjab is fearing loss of crops due to above-normal temperature in the past few days. (Representational image: AFP)

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

Sugarcane Growers’ Council CEO Vimal Dutt, Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh, Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Bhan Pratap Singh and Iiai, Second Secretary Fiji High Commission, New Delhi

UAE willing to contribute to India's 500-GW clean energy goal: Al Jaber

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE and COP 28 President-designate, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->